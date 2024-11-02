Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-SMU
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt is in Dallas for a huge showdown with SMU tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info

Game: No. 18 Pitt at No. 20 SMU

Kickoff: 8 pm (ET)

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Tex.)

TV/Radio: ACC Network/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network

COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK

Pitt climbs to No. 18 In AP poll

Snaps and stats: Who played on defense against Syracuse?

Notebook: Sharks feast, transfer TDs and more

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the polls and more

Pitt's closeness helps defy expectations after seven games

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, the Syracuse game and more

Biles named ACC Linebacker of the Week

The Morning Pitt: Five thoughts on the matchup with SMU, Holstein and more

Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's Monday press conference

The two-deep: Looking at the latest depth chart

Player rankings: Who are Pitt's top five players right now?

The Morning Pitt: Top 5 players, most Improved players and more

Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more

Video: Bates breaks down the defense

The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?

The new challenge for Pitt's linebackers

Film review: The offensive struggles - and successes - against Syracuse

Scouting report: SMU

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, disrespect and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Surprise seasons, dropped passes and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Getting set for a Saturday showdown with SMU

PODCAST: Looking ahead to a huge game

