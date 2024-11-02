Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-SMU

in other news
Film review: The offensive struggles - and successes - against Syracuse
Pitt's offense managed two touchdowns and two third-down conversions against Syracuse. What worked and didn't?
The new challenge for Pitt's linebackers
Pitt's linebackers showed up in a huge way against Syracuse. Now they have a bigger test.
The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?
All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.
Video: Bates breaks down the defense
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.
Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title
Pitt soccer clinched at least a share of the ACC title following a 4-1 win over Virginia
Pitt is in Dallas for a huge showdown with SMU tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.
Gameday info
Game: No. 18 Pitt at No. 20 SMU
Kickoff: 8 pm (ET)
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Tex.)
TV/Radio: ACC Network/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network
COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK
Pitt climbs to No. 18 In AP poll
Snaps and stats: Who played on defense against Syracuse?
Notebook: Sharks feast, transfer TDs and more
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the polls and more
Pitt's closeness helps defy expectations after seven games
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, the Syracuse game and more
Biles named ACC Linebacker of the Week
The Morning Pitt: Five thoughts on the matchup with SMU, Holstein and more
Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's Monday press conference
The two-deep: Looking at the latest depth chart
Player rankings: Who are Pitt's top five players right now?
The Morning Pitt: Top 5 players, most Improved players and more
Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, disrespect and more
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Surprise seasons, dropped passes and more
The 3-2-1 Column: Getting set for a Saturday showdown with SMU