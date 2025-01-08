Pitt signs Fisher through 2030

The most successful coach at Pitt will stay with the Panthers for at least another six seasons, as Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced on Wednesday that women’s volleyball coach Dan Fisher had signed an extension.

The extension will keep Fisher at Pitt through at least the 2030 season, and it comes on the heels of Pitt’s fourth consecutive Final Four appearance.

“Dan Fisher has built an elite volleyball program at the University of Pittsburgh in every respect," Greene said in a press release. "His team, on and off the court, has captured the attention and hearts of our entire region, filling arenas and becoming 'must-see TV.' While his coaching acumen is nationally renowned, I believe Dan's greatest strength is the genuine relationships he forms with his student-athletes and the strong team culture he builds. That's why Pitt is a destination for top volleyball talent from coast to coast.

“Personally speaking, I deeply appreciate the relationship Dan and I have formed in a relatively short period of time, and am excited to lock arms with him as he prepares his team for another championship run.”

The No. 1 team in the country for virtually the entire 2024 regular season, Pitt entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after winning 29 out of 30 games and the ACC championship. The Panthers then swept three of their first four opponents in the Tournament before heading to Louisville to face the Cardinals in the national semifinal.

Pitt lost that match 3-1, but finished the season 33-2 - the program’s most wins in a single season since 1987.

For that performance, Fisher was named the 2024 AVCA National Coach of the Year.

"I'm grateful to be in a community and at a university that values and supports volleyball," Fisher said in a statement. "I'm specifically grateful to Chancellor Joan Gabel and Allen Greene for the trust they put into our program. In these uncertain times in college athletics, it feels good to have a partner like Allen to chart these unknown waters with. I am appreciative of the impact he has made in a short amount of time and am excited to continue chasing championships with this team and staff."