The Morning Pitt: Five thoughts on the matchup with SMU, Holstein and more

On today's Morning Pitt, we're thinking about SMU's offense, how Pitt can force turnovers, Eli Holstein's availability and a lot more.
Pitt played a lot of defensive snaps and used 32 defensive players in the 41-13 win over Syracuse.
We got our first glimpse of the 2024-25 Pitt wrestling team on Friday night.
Pitt climbed one more spot in the Associated Press poll released on Sunday.
Tons of news and notes about the No. 19 Pitt Panthers
Reactions from some notable recruits at Pitt's win over Syracuse.
