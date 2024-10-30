The Morning Pitt: Top 5 players, most improved players and more

in other news
Biles named ACC Linebacker of the Week
It seemed like a given that a Pitt player would win the ACC’s Linebacker of the Week honors this week.
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, the Syracuse game and more
Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday and talked about Pitt's win over Syracuse and more.
Pitt's closeness helps defy expectations after seven games
"We have a shot against everybody. Not even a shot; we have the advantage, because we’ve got some real dogs on our side"
In the film room: Areas of improvement for three key returners
Where do Ishmael Leggett, Guillermo Diaz Graham and Zack Austin need to improve the most?
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the polls and more
It's Monday and Pitt is still undefeated, so on today's Morning Pitt we're talking about the new ranking and more.
in other news
Biles named ACC Linebacker of the Week
It seemed like a given that a Pitt player would win the ACC’s Linebacker of the Week honors this week.
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, the Syracuse game and more
Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday and talked about Pitt's win over Syracuse and more.
Pitt's closeness helps defy expectations after seven games
"We have a shot against everybody. Not even a shot; we have the advantage, because we’ve got some real dogs on our side"
Who are Pitt's top five players this season? Which five players have improved the most? And who do the Panthers need the most improvement from over the next five games? All that and more on today's Morning Pitt.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.