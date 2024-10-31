The new challenge for Pitt's linebackers

Last Thursday’s win over Syracuse featured one of the best performances by a group of Pitt linebackers in a long time.

The linebackers’ reward for that good job? An opportunity to do an even better job, as the Panthers’ defense figures to be tested when the team travels to Dallas for a primetime showdown with SMU on Saturday night.

“They’re a very athletic crew,” super-senior linebacker Brandon George said of this week’s opponent. “Obviously, I believe they're the number one rushing offense in the ACC. They're very effective at what they do. They're very effective getting up-tempo and trying to get you on your heels a little bit as they try and move the ball down the field.

“We just have to prepare diligently for that and understand that we need to get home, get the call, and execute the call at a very quick tempo and in a very effective manner consistently. That's what will help us get off the field and get our offense back on the field.”

In a funny sort of way, Pitt’s defense didn’t do a great job of getting off the field against Syracuse last Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers intercepted five of Kyle McCord’s passes, despite the Orange quarterback having thrown just six picks all season prior to that game. But Pitt’s linebackers returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns, so their time to celebrate on the sideline was short.

Two days later, SMU won at Duke despite committing six turnovers - three interceptions and three fumbles - and while turnovers are always the goal, they’re hardly reliable.

Chances are, if Pitt’s defense finds success against SMU’s offense, it will be a result of doing what George said:

Making stops and getting off the field.

That won’t be easy, as SMU is No. 23 nationally and No. 4 in the ACC in third-down conversion percentage. It’s worth noting that Syracuse is No. 6 in the country and No. 2 in the conference and Pitt held the Orange to 6-of-20 on third downs, but the challenge with the Mustangs extends beyond their success on third down.