Snaps and stats: Who played on defense for Pitt against Syracuse?

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse
After Pitt's win over Syracuse Thursday night, we went live to talk about it on the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show.
• Chris Peak
Pitt captain, starting left tackle Branson Taylor out for the year
Pitt loses senior left tackle Branson Taylor to season-ending injury
• Jim Hammett
Five takeaways from No. 19 Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse
Five thoughts from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse
• Jim Hammett
Narduzzi: 'Heck of a defensive performance'
What did Pat Narduzzi say after Pitt's 41-13 blowout win over Syracuse? Here's the full rundown of his remarks.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse
Check out 26 photos from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night.
• Chris Peak
