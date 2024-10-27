Advertisement

in other news

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse

After Pitt's win over Syracuse Thursday night, we went live to talk about it on the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt captain, starting left tackle Branson Taylor out for the year

Pitt captain, starting left tackle Branson Taylor out for the year

Pitt loses senior left tackle Branson Taylor to season-ending injury

 • Jim Hammett
Five takeaways from No. 19 Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse

Five takeaways from No. 19 Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse

Five thoughts from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse

 • Jim Hammett
Narduzzi: 'Heck of a defensive performance'

Narduzzi: 'Heck of a defensive performance'

What did Pat Narduzzi say after Pitt's 41-13 blowout win over Syracuse? Here's the full rundown of his remarks.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse

Check out 26 photos from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night. 

Premium content
 • Chris Peak

in other news

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse

After Pitt's win over Syracuse Thursday night, we went live to talk about it on the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt captain, starting left tackle Branson Taylor out for the year

Pitt captain, starting left tackle Branson Taylor out for the year

Pitt loses senior left tackle Branson Taylor to season-ending injury

 • Jim Hammett
Five takeaways from No. 19 Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse

Five takeaways from No. 19 Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse

Five thoughts from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse

 • Jim Hammett
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Snaps and stats: Who played on defense for Pitt against Syracuse?
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement