Scouting report: SMU

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee (USA Today images)

About the Mustangs: It took a weird set of circumstances played out over years, but somehow, someway Pitt is in the same conference as SMU. The Mustangs are in their first year in the ACC, and have started off with a bang. SMU currently holds a top-20 ranking and will bring a 7-1 record into Saturday night's showdown with the Panthers. The program is under the direction of third-year coach Rhett Lashlee. The 41-year old worked his way up the ladder serving as an offensive coordinator at five different stops before landing the head gig in Dallas. Lashlee guided SMU to an 11-3 record in 2023, and captured the program's first conference title since 1984. SMU took that momentum from winning 11 games last season right into this year. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is a true dual threat with over 1,500 passing yards, 300 rushing yards, and has accounted for 13 touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback is coming off of a three-interception game in a narrow 28-27 win over Duke last week. Brashard Smith, a transfer from Miami, is the team's top offensive weapon, with over 900 all-purpose yards and has scored ten total touchdowns this season. Not to be overlooked, the team's top pass-catcher, RJ Maryland, was recently ruled to be out for the season with an injury. As such, SMU currently does not a single wide receiver with over 20 receptions on the season. The SMU defense is very stout against the run, yielding less than 100 yards per game, although success can be had through the air. Last week, Duke quarterback Malik Murphy threw for 295 yards, three touchdowns, with no interceptions, and he was only sacked once.

Brashard Smith leads SMU with 10 touchdowns this year (USA Today)

Kevin Jennings took over for incumbent Preston Stone earlier this season, and the talented sophomore has given this team a much-needed boost. Jennings is coming off of his worst game of the season, where he threw three interceptions against Duke, but otherwise has been a dangerous dual threat for this team. The Dallas native ran over 100 yards against Louisville, and is certainly a weapon outside of the pocket.

Brashard Smith never saw much action in three seasons with Miami, and has certainly found a home in Dallas. Smith tops the team in rushing with 745 yards and nine touchdowns. He has topped the 100-yard mark four times already, including a 117-yard and two-touchdown performance against Duke last week.

Roderick Daniels only made two catches last week, but he made the most of those touches count. Daniels had an 81-yard touchdown catch against Duke, and another 72-yard reception. The speedy Daniels also has 156 rushing yards, as they find all kinds of way to get him the ball.

Jake Bailey is a sure-handed slot receiver who has 19 catches for 275 yards and one touchdown this season. Bailey's lone score came back in a 59-7 win over Houston Baptist. He had two catches last week against Duke.

Logan Parr is probably the most steady offensive linemen for SMU. The former Texas Longhorn came over last season, started 13 games, and was a first-team All-AAC selection and has been a mainstay up front this season as well.

Isaiah Nwokobia is the team's top tackler, and one of the best overall players. He has a paid of interceptions and a few tackles for loss, as the hard-hitting safety can impact the game in several ways. Nwokobia had a season-high 8 tackles against Duke, and was named ACC DB of the Week for his performance.

Kobe Wilson came to SMU by way of Temple. He started last year for the Mustangs and is the team's second leading tackle through eight games this season. Wilson has picked off two passes this season as well.

Washington DC product Isaiah Smith is one of SMU's top pass rushing option. Smith leads the team with 3.5 sacks and also has 4.5 TFLs and five QB hurries.

Elijah Roberts is one of several Miami transfers on the roster. He was instrumental in the success for last year's 11-win team, and is still a main force to watch for on this side of the ball. Roberts has six TFLs, three sacks, nine hurries, and two forced fumbles.