Player rankings: Who are Pitt's top five players right now?

Who are Pitt's five best players after seven games? Here's our ranking.

 • Chris Peak
The two-deep: Looking at the latest depth chart

Pitt released the two-deep on Monday. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the offense, defense and special teams.

 • Chris Peak
Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's Monday press conference

Ten things that stood out from Pat Narduzzi's weekly press conference

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Five thoughts on the matchup with SMU, Holstein and more

On today's Morning Pitt, we're thinking about SMU's offense, forcing turnovers, Eli Holstein's availability and more.

 • Chris Peak
Biles named ACC Linebacker of the Week

It seemed like a given that a Pitt player would win the ACC’s Linebacker of the Week honors this week. 

 • Chris Peak

Published Oct 31, 2024
Film review: The offensive struggles - and successes - against Syracuse
Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst
