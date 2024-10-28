The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the polls and more

in other news
Shark mentality goes to another level in defensive dominance over Syracuse
Pitt’s opponents in the final five games of the 2024 season might want to downplay any talk of a quarterback showdown.
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse
After Pitt's win over Syracuse Thursday night, we went live to talk about it on the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show.
Pitt captain, starting left tackle Branson Taylor out for the year
Five takeaways from No. 19 Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse
Narduzzi: 'Heck of a defensive performance'
What did Pat Narduzzi say after Pitt's 41-13 blowout win over Syracuse? Here's the full rundown of his remarks.
It's Monday and Pitt is still undefeated, so on today's Morning Pitt we're talking about the Panthers' new ranking, the latest on Saturday's game at SMU and a lot more.
