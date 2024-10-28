Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the polls and more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
It's Monday and Pitt is still undefeated, so on today's Morning Pitt we're talking about the Panthers' new ranking, the latest on Saturday's game at SMU and a lot more.

