PODCAST: Looking ahead to a huge game

in other news
The new challenge for Pitt's linebackers
Pitt's linebackers showed up in a huge way against Syracuse. Now they have a bigger test.
The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?
All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.
Video: Bates breaks down the defense
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.
Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title
Pitt soccer clinched at least a share of the ACC title following a 4-1 win over Virginia
Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more
Pitt tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' offense and more.
in other news
The new challenge for Pitt's linebackers
Pitt's linebackers showed up in a huge way against Syracuse. Now they have a bigger test.
The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?
All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.
Video: Bates breaks down the defense
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.
On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we looked back at the win over Syracuse and looked ahead to a huge game at SMU with comments and questions from Pitt fans.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.