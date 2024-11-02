Advertisement

The new challenge for Pitt's linebackers

The new challenge for Pitt's linebackers

Pitt's linebackers showed up in a huge way against Syracuse. Now they have a bigger test.

 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?

The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?

All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Bates breaks down the defense

Video: Bates breaks down the defense

Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.

 • Chris Peak
Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title

Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title

Pitt soccer clinched at least a share of the ACC title following a 4-1 win over Virginia

 • Jim Hammett
Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more

Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more

Pitt tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' offense and more.

 • Chris Peak

Published Nov 2, 2024
PODCAST: Looking ahead to a huge game
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we looked back at the win over Syracuse and looked ahead to a huge game at SMU with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

