Published Nov 9, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Virginia
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

Pitt Is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season when Virginia comes to Acrisure Stadium tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info

Game: No. 18 Pitt (7-1, 3-1) vs. Virginia (4-4, 2-3)

Kickoff: 8 pm (ET)

Location: Acrisure Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network

Coverage from the week

Pitt's offensive struggles continued In 48-25 loss at SMU

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to the blowout loss

As bad as it gets

Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout

Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia

Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's latest depth chart

Pitt debuts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings

The Morning Pitt: The CFP ranking and how to fix the offense

Three key areas to help Holstien and Pitt's offense improve

Film review: Pitt's offensive struggles at SMU

Video: Laster on the receivers, the offense and more

The Morning Pitt: The bounce-back, the run game and more

Scouting report: Virginia

PODCAST: SMU, Virginia, the start of the hoops season and more

Video: Collins on the defense, the corners, Virginia and more

Narduzzi on Virginia, scouting, the offense and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: What are Allen Greene's top priorities?

The 3-2-1 Column: Moving on from a loss