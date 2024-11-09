Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Virginia

Pitt Is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season when Virginia comes to Acrisure Stadium tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info

Game: No. 18 Pitt (7-1, 3-1) vs. Virginia (4-4, 2-3)

Kickoff: 8 pm (ET)

Location: Acrisure Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network