Scouting report: Virginia

Pitt is coming off of its first loss of the season, after a 48-25 setback to SMU last week. The 7-1 and 18th-ranked Panthers have to refocus this week for a home game against Virginia, set for an 8:00 p.m. kick Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. The Cavaliers will bring a 4-4 record into the game, and here is a closer look at Pitt's opponent for this weekend.
Twitter // Instagram // Website // Roster // Transfer Portal // Recruiting Class
Game details: Saturday November 9, 2024. 8:00 Acrisure Stadium (68,400)
Current Odds: Pitt -7.5 // O/U 57.5 (FanDuel)
Television: ACC Network — Wes Durham (play-by-play) Tom Luginbill (analyst) Dana Boyle (reporter)
Radio: 93.7 The Fan — Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst), Larry Richert and Dorin Dickerson (reporters)
Opponent: University of Virginia (established 1819)
School location: Charlottesville, Virginia
Season record: 4-4 (2-3 ACC)
Head Coach: Tony Elliott, third season (10-20)
Last Meeting: November 12, 2022: Pitt 37, UVa 7
All-Time Series: Pitt leads 10-4
National ranks
Total Offense: Virginia 57th (405.5 ypg) // Pitt 24th (444.8 ypg)
Scoring Offense: Virginia 83rd (26.2 ppg) // Pitt 10th (38.9 ppg)
Rushing: Virginia 91st (140.5 ypg) // Pitt 71st (153.6 ypg)
Passing: Virginia 32nd (265 ypg) // Pitt 17th (291.1 ypg)
Total Defense: Virginia 106th (408.8 ypg) // Pitt 62nd (364.1 ypg)
Scoring Defense: Virginia 88th (27.6 ppg) // Pitt 75th (25.2 ppg)
Run Defense: Virginia 52nd (133.6 ypg) // Pitt 12th (102.2 ypg)
Pass Defense: SMU 125th (275.1 ypg) // Pitt 116th (261.9 ypg)
About the Cavaliers: Virginia is coming off of a bye week and will come into this game with a 4-4 record. The Cavaliers are sliding, however, having lost three straight games. In the team's most recent contest back on October 26th, the 'Hoos dropped a 41-14 decision to North Carolina at home.
Third-year coach Tony Elliott has never really gotten things off the ground during his tenure. The Cavaliers are sitting with four wins, staring down three games against ranked opponents starting on Saturday against No. 18 Pitt.
Virginia is led offensively by sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He has thrown for 1,805 yards and rushed for 219, while accounting for 13 touchdowns this season. Colandrea has the benefit of having one of the most productive receivers in the ACC in 6'4" senior Malachi Fields, who has 43 catches for 654 yards and four scores this season. The Cavaliers also have the versatile Kobe Pace at running back, and a talented tight end in Tyler Neville.
Moving the ball has not always been an issue, but scoring has been for this team. The Cavaliers only produced 20 or fewer points in losses to Maryland, Louisville, and UNC this season.
Defensively, the 'Hoos are one of the worst in the country against the pass, yielding over 275 yards per game, good for 125th nationally, and 16th out of 17 teams in the ACC. Virginia has given up 89 points in its two most recent losses.
STORYLINES
Column: UVa football has a lot to prove in challenging stretch run (CavsCorner)
The 3-2-1: The new-look Hoos set to debut next week (CavsCorner)
Hampton and the Heels roll through the hapless Hoos 41-14 (CavsCorner)
Take Two: Evaluating UVa's rough loss to UNC (CavsCorner)
Virginia annihilated 41-14 in a must-win contest versus North Carolina (The Cavalier Daily)
UVA Football Week 11 Injury Report: Brian Stevens, James Jackson, Antonio Clary (Virginia Cavaliers on SI)
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Pittsburgh | Takeaways, Analysis (Virginia Cavaliers on SI)
UVA Football: Elliott commits to Anthony Colandrea at quarterback (Augusta Free Press)
UVA Football: Next opponent, Pitt, hosts ‘Hoos in prime time on ACC Network (Augusta Free Press)
NAMES TO KNOW
Anthony Colandrea was not a heralded recruit, but has a little 'gamer' attitude to his playing style, which allowed him to play significantly as a freshman and he has carried that over into being the full-time starter in his second season. Collandrea is effective using his legs, and can scramble to keep plays alive and add some yards on the ground. The key here is getting pressure on him, as he has been sacked 24 times already this season.
Kobe Pace tops Virginia with 390 rushing yards and also has contributed 16 receptions and 162 yards in the passing game as well. The former four-star started his career with Clemson and is now in his second season with the Cavaliers, and is over his 382 rushing mark from a season ago.
Malachi Fields is probably the top overall player on this team and has a really good chance to be a draft pick in April. The 6-foot-4 wideout has 117 career receptions and is playing the best football of his career as a senior.
Tyler Neville was a key transfer portal addition for this offense. The former Harvard star has found a home in Charlottesville. He is second on the team with 26 receptions for 315 yards and two scores, already surpassing his 2023 totals with Harvard.
Jonas Sanker tops the team with 64 tackles, which is 16 more than No. 2 on the team. Sanker has already been named ACC DB of the Week twice this season and was a first team all-conference selection in 2023. He appears to be another sure-fire NFL prospect on this roster.
Sophomore Kam Robinson is an emerging star at linebacker for this defense. Robinson was recognized as a freshman all-American by a number of different outlets last season, and has picked up where he left off this season. Robinson has 43 tackles, three sacks, and an interception this season.