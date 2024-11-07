Scouting report: Virginia

Pitt is coming off of its first loss of the season, after a 48-25 setback to SMU last week. The 7-1 and 18th-ranked Panthers have to refocus this week for a home game against Virginia, set for an 8:00 p.m. kick Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. The Cavaliers will bring a 4-4 record into the game, and here is a closer look at Pitt's opponent for this weekend.

About the Cavaliers: Virginia is coming off of a bye week and will come into this game with a 4-4 record. The Cavaliers are sliding, however, having lost three straight games. In the team's most recent contest back on October 26th, the 'Hoos dropped a 41-14 decision to North Carolina at home.

Third-year coach Tony Elliott has never really gotten things off the ground during his tenure. The Cavaliers are sitting with four wins, staring down three games against ranked opponents starting on Saturday against No. 18 Pitt.

Virginia is led offensively by sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He has thrown for 1,805 yards and rushed for 219, while accounting for 13 touchdowns this season. Colandrea has the benefit of having one of the most productive receivers in the ACC in 6'4" senior Malachi Fields, who has 43 catches for 654 yards and four scores this season. The Cavaliers also have the versatile Kobe Pace at running back, and a talented tight end in Tyler Neville.

Moving the ball has not always been an issue, but scoring has been for this team. The Cavaliers only produced 20 or fewer points in losses to Maryland, Louisville, and UNC this season.

Defensively, the 'Hoos are one of the worst in the country against the pass, yielding over 275 yards per game, good for 125th nationally, and 16th out of 17 teams in the ACC. Virginia has given up 89 points in its two most recent losses.