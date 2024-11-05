Advertisement
Pitt season preview: Bold prediction, toughest game, and final record
The second half of the Panther-Lair.com staff season preview for Pitt hoops
• Jim Hammett
Pitt season preview: Breakout candidate, top newcomer, and team MVP
The Panther-Lair.com staff previews the 2024-25 Pitt basketball season
• Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout
Pitt's first loss of the season was an ugly one, and it created a whole lot of questions.
• Chris Peak
Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23
Pitt’s reputation took a hit in the blowout loss at SMU Saturday night.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss at SMU
Check out 15 photos from Pitt's loss at SMU on Saturday night.
• Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout
Pitt's first loss of the season was an ugly one, and it created a whole lot of questions.
• Chris Peak
The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's latest depth chart
