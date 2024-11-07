Advertisement

Pitt debuts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings

Pitt debuts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings

Pitt starts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings

 • Jim Hammett
The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's latest depth chart

The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's latest depth chart

Pitt's latest depth chart is out. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the offense, defense and special teams.

 • Chris Peak
Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

Ten things that stood out from Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference

 • Jim Hammett
Three-Pointers: Guards start strong, a big lineup, and more

Three-Pointers: Guards start strong, a big lineup, and more

Three thoughts from Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Lineups, standouts and more from the opener

The Morning Pitt: Lineups, standouts and more from the opener

On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about Pitt's win over Radford and more.

 • Chris Peak

Published Nov 7, 2024
Video: Collins on the defense, the corners, Virginia and more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
@pantherlair

Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins met the media on Wednesday and talked about the play of the secondary, the Panthers' defense overall, the matchup with Virginia and more. Here's video of what he said.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

