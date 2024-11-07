Video: Collins on the defense, the corners, Virginia and more

in other news
Pitt debuts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings
Pitt starts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings
The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's latest depth chart
Pitt's latest depth chart is out. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the offense, defense and special teams.
Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference
Ten things that stood out from Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Three-Pointers: Guards start strong, a big lineup, and more
Three thoughts from Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford
The Morning Pitt: Lineups, standouts and more from the opener
On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about Pitt's win over Radford and more.
in other news
Pitt debuts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings
Pitt starts at No. 18 in first CFP rankings
The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's latest depth chart
Pitt's latest depth chart is out. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the offense, defense and special teams.
Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference
Ten things that stood out from Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins met the media on Wednesday and talked about the play of the secondary, the Panthers' defense overall, the matchup with Virginia and more. Here's video of what he said.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.