Pitt secures commitment from Marshall TE Justin Holmes

Pitt picked up its first transfer portal commitment this spring from North Carolina transfer cornerback Zion
Pitt forward Papa Amadou Kante has decided to leave the transfer portal and stay with the Panthers.
Pitt picked up its second commitment of the spring from Marshall transfer tight end Justin Holmes.
Former Pitt offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer has found a new home at Appalachian State.
2026 three-star running back Christian Lawrence has included Pitt among his top six schools.
Pitt picked up its first transfer portal commitment this spring from North Carolina transfer cornerback Zion
Pitt forward Papa Amadou Kante has decided to leave the transfer portal and stay with the Panthers.
Pitt picked up its second commitment of the spring from Marshall transfer tight end Justin Holmes.