The CFP rankings and how to fix the offense

Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia
Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday. Here's video and a full rundown of what he said.
In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?
What kind of role can Jorge Diaz Graham have this season? Let's look at the film.
Staff picks: Pitt opens 2024-25 campaign against Radford
The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's opening game against Radford
Pitt season preview: Bold prediction, toughest game, and final record
The second half of the Panther-Lair.com staff season preview for Pitt hoops
Pitt season preview: Breakout candidate, top newcomer, and team MVP
The Panther-Lair.com staff previews the 2024-25 Pitt basketball season
The first College Football Playoff ranking is out, and Pitt made the cut. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the Panthers' place in the CFP. Plus: What are the biggest issues Pitt's offense needs to address in order to improve?
