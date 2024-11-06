Advertisement

Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia

Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia

Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday. Here's video and a full rundown of what he said.

 • Chris Peak
In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?

In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?

What kind of role can Jorge Diaz Graham have this season? Let's look at the film.

 • Stephen Gertz
Staff picks: Pitt opens 2024-25 campaign against Radford

Staff picks: Pitt opens 2024-25 campaign against Radford

The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's opening game against Radford

 • Jim Hammett
Pitt season preview: Bold prediction, toughest game, and final record

Pitt season preview: Bold prediction, toughest game, and final record

The second half of the Panther-Lair.com staff season preview for Pitt hoops

 • Jim Hammett
Pitt season preview: Breakout candidate, top newcomer, and team MVP

Pitt season preview: Breakout candidate, top newcomer, and team MVP

The Panther-Lair.com staff previews the 2024-25 Pitt basketball season

 • Jim Hammett

Published Nov 6, 2024
The CFP rankings and how to fix the offense
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
@pantherlair

The first College Football Playoff ranking is out, and Pitt made the cut. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the Panthers' place in the CFP. Plus: What are the biggest issues Pitt's offense needs to address in order to improve?

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

