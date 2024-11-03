Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 3, 2024
Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement