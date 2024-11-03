Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23

Pitt is in Dallas for a huge showdown with SMU tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.
On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we looked back at the win over Syracuse and looked ahead to a huge game at SMU.
Jeff Capel met the media on Friday and talked about Pitt's scrimmage with Cincinnati, the Panthers' shooting and more.
What are five questions facing Pitt wrestling ahead of the 2024-25 season?
Previewing Pitt's key ACC battle with SMU tomorrow
Pitt is in Dallas for a huge showdown with SMU tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.
On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we looked back at the win over Syracuse and looked ahead to a huge game at SMU.
Jeff Capel met the media on Friday and talked about Pitt's scrimmage with Cincinnati, the Panthers' shooting and more.