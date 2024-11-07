Advertisement

Published Nov 7, 2024
The Morning Pitt: The bounce-back, the run game and more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
We've got a lot of things to talk about on today's Morning Pitt. How will Pitt bounce back from a 23-point loss? Do the Panthers need to run the ball more? And should we remember how good Eli Holstein has been? All that and more on the Thursday edition of the Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

