Pitt recruiting notebook: new offers, checking in on top recruits

Former Pitt forward Zack Austin worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers.
How does new Pitt wing Barry Dunning Jr. fit into the system now that he's arrived in Pittsburgh?
Check out the Pitt athletics notebook that includes the latest news and notes from Memorial Day weekend.
We're nearing the first official visit weekend, but we're not quite there yet. The first weekend is June 5-7.
Inside the message from Jeff Capel that led to Barry Dunning Jr. transferring to Pitt this offseason.
Former Pitt forward Zack Austin worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers.
How does new Pitt wing Barry Dunning Jr. fit into the system now that he's arrived in Pittsburgh?
Check out the Pitt athletics notebook that includes the latest news and notes from Memorial Day weekend.