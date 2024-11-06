Advertisement
in other news
Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia
Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday. Here's video and a full rundown of what he said.
• Chris Peak
In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?
What kind of role can Jorge Diaz Graham have this season? Let's look at the film.
• Stephen Gertz
Staff picks: Pitt opens 2024-25 campaign against Radford
The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's opening game against Radford
• Jim Hammett
Pitt season preview: Bold prediction, toughest game, and final record
The second half of the Panther-Lair.com staff season preview for Pitt hoops
• Jim Hammett
Pitt season preview: Breakout candidate, top newcomer, and team MVP
The Panther-Lair.com staff previews the 2024-25 Pitt basketball season
• Jim Hammett
Three key areas to help Holstein and Pitt's offense improve
