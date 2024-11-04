Advertisement

Published Nov 4, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt's first loss of the season was an ugly one, and it created a whole lot of questions. On the Monday edition of the Morning Pitt, we're thinking about that game, its impact and what needs to be improved right away for the Panthers to get back on track.

