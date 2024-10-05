Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-North Carolina
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt is in Chapel Hill today to take on North Carolina for a noon kickoff. Get ready for the Panthers' ACC opener with all of our coverage from the week.

GAMEDAY INFO

Game: Pitt at North Carolina

Location: Kenan Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Kickoff: Noon

TV/Radio: ESPN2/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network

COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK

The Morning Pitt: Another big weekend leads to another big week

Monday notes: Personnel and more coming out of the off week

Narduzzi on the off week, UNC and more

The Morning Pitt: Two key areas where Pitt needs to improve

Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference

The two-deep: A closer look at Pitt's depth chart

Video: Lee, Brookins, Biles and Cooper on UNC, the off week and more

The Morning Pitt: Five players who need to step up for Pitt

The Morning Pitt: Why has Pitt struggled In Chapel Hill?

Inside the numbers: A deep dive on Pitt's offense

Scouting report: North Carolina

Hammond reinstated for the rest of the season

PODCAST: Back from the off week

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on the Hammond news, UNC and more

Opportunity awaits Cruce Brookins In Pitt's ACC opener

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Recruiting, the AD search and more

The 3-2-1 Column: A big one in Chapel Hill

Behind enemy lines: Previewing UNC with TarHeelIllustrated

Sanders on the safeties, the defense, UNC and more

