Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-North Carolina

Pitt is in Chapel Hill today to take on North Carolina for a noon kickoff. Get ready for the Panthers' ACC opener with all of our coverage from the week.
GAMEDAY INFO
Game: Pitt at North Carolina
Location: Kenan Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Kickoff: Noon
TV/Radio: ESPN2/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network
COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK
The Morning Pitt: Another big weekend leads to another big week
Monday notes: Personnel and more coming out of the off week
Narduzzi on the off week, UNC and more
The Morning Pitt: Two key areas where Pitt needs to improve
Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference
The two-deep: A closer look at Pitt's depth chart
Video: Lee, Brookins, Biles and Cooper on UNC, the off week and more
The Morning Pitt: Five players who need to step up for Pitt
The Morning Pitt: Why has Pitt struggled In Chapel Hill?
Inside the numbers: A deep dive on Pitt's offense
Scouting report: North Carolina
Hammond reinstated for the rest of the season
PODCAST: Back from the off week
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on the Hammond news, UNC and more
Opportunity awaits Cruce Brookins In Pitt's ACC opener
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Recruiting, the AD search and more
The 3-2-1 Column: A big one in Chapel Hill
Behind enemy lines: Previewing UNC with TarHeelIllustrated