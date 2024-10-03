PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Opportunity awaits Cruce Brookins in Pitt's ACC opener

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

An opportunity has presented itself to Pitt redshirt freshman safety Cruce Brookins this weekend. Brookins was one of the standout performers for the program during the offseason, and has slowly been getting his feet wet in Pitt’s first four games this season.

The chance for more playing time is there for the taking for the Steel Valley product in Pitt’s ACC opening game against North Carolina on Saturday. One of Pitt’s veteran safeties, PJ O’Brien, is suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty that occurred in the second half of the Youngstown State game.

That situation has left a crack for the talented freshman to see more action in a meaningful game. He will line up alongside veterans Javon McIntyre and Donovan McMillon as the third option, with a chance to make a case for more playing time with a strong performance this weekend.

“Cruce, he will be playing both spots in the first half,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said during his Monday press conference. “We’ll see how he practices at both, but we have a ton of confidence in Cruce. It's just going to be the window open for him to be the next guy and he's made plays this year already. We think that you better watch out. He goes out there, lights it up, he may be seeing more and more time as the year goes on.”

Brookins’ helmet was adorned with ‘Takeaway’ stickers throughout spring ball and fall training camp. It seemed like every practice leading up to the season, Brookins was making some kind of big play, and because of that, he has already managed to carve out a significant role for this Pitt team, with an opportunity to expand on it.

“Throughout these first four games, when he's had chances, he's made the most of those chances,” Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders said of his freshman standout. “So we all look forward to seeing how he does this Saturday.”

Brookins has mostly been working Pitt’s third down, or ‘Delta’ package. He becomes the fifth defensive back on the field on third and long situations. Through four games, Brookins has totaled nine tackles and even picked off a pass in Pitt’s 38-34 win over West Virginia a few weeks ago.

“It felt good, like a dream come true, man,” Brookins said of that big turnover against West Virginia. “The Backyard Brawl, my first time playing in it, it felt good, just getting that interception.”

The redshirt freshman followed that up by posting a career-high four tackles against Youngstown State in Pitt’s most recent game. In that contest, he started to get more reps with the base defense alongside some of the starters.

Through four games, Sanders said Brookins is at 84 defensive snaps on the season. The goal was to get him up to speed during the non-conference portion of the schedule, to have him prepared for the rigors of ACC play, which will come quickly for Brookins on Saturday.

“At the end of the day, it's all about opportunity,” Sanders said of Brookins’ outlook for this weekend. “And P.J.'s still going to have his opportunities to be in the game come that second half, but I look forward to seeing and we look forward to seeing what Cruce can do as a program, as he gets that opportunity on Saturday. He'll be playing field and boundary safety.”

Not only is the redshirt freshman seeing action in Pitt’s third down package, they are now throwing the responsibility of him learning both safety positions in the base defense. It’s a big ask, but it’s clear the Pitt coaching staff believes he can handle it. This is also a clear sign the coaches believe he just needs to get on the field as much as possible.

“It hasn't been tough, really, because Coach Sanders is a great coach," Brookins said of learning both spots. “He’s been teaching me how to do it.”

Brookins checks in with a sturdy 6-foot-2 and 195-pound frame. The former WPIAL star is not afraid of contact, so while he is learning both spots, he does have a preference.

“I would say boundary, because you get to hit more,” said Brookins.

Pitt will need all the tackling help it can get on Saturday. The Tar Heels feature one of the most talented running backs in the country in Omarion Hampton, and it will be an all hands on deck situation to slow down the ACC’s leading rusher.

