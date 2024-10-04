Sanders on the safeties, the defense, UNC and more
Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' safeties, the matchup with North Carolina's offense and a lot more.Here's video and a full rundown of what h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news