Pitt Announces Time, Date for Blue-Gold Spring Game

We have a time and date for the 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game.

Pitt announced Wednesday afternoon that the annual spring game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The gates will open at 11 a.m., and the fan engagement activities, which are usually held on Art Rooney Ave., will take place in the FedEx Great Hall.

Those activities include food and beverages, Kid Zone inflatables, tailgate games, a photobooth, a Pitt marketing table with free Pitt football posters and official merchandise for sale in the Panthers Team Store.

Pitt players will be available for autographs at the conclusion of the game.

The spring game caps off the month-and-a-half long spring season by pitting the Blue team against the Gold team in a coach-led game. It's the culmination of 15 spring practices.

The Ed Conway Award, for the most improved offensive and defensive player of the spring window, will also be awarded the morning of the game.

Pitt kicked off the spring season on Tuesday morning at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and it will be an important month for the Panthers as the coaching staff incorporates new players and gets a feel for what the team might look like in the 2025 season.

Pitt, of course, is coming off a 7-6 season that ended with six consecutive losses. The Panthers haven't played a game since a 6OT loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.