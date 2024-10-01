The Pitt coaches didn't make any changes to the official two-deep coming out of the off week. Here's a breakdown of how they listed the depth chart and what it means for the Panthers going forward.

Desmond Reid started the first three games but did not play against Youngstown State, while Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier have started two games each at left guard.

Nine players on offense have started all four games so far this season:

Seven players on defense have started every game this season:

DE Nate Matlack

DT Nick James

DE Jimmy Scott

Star LB Kyle Louis

Middle LB Brandon George

CB Rashad Battle

CB Ryland Gandy

At the other defensive tackle spot, Isaiah Neal and Nahki Johnson have alternated starting assignments, with Neal getting the call against Kent State and West Virginia and Johnson starting at Cincinnati and against Youngstown State.

At Money linebacker, Braylan Lovelace started the first two games but Rasheem Biles has started the last two. Donovan McMillon has started the last three games at boundary safety after P.J. O’Brien drew the starting assignment in the opener against Kent State.

At the other safety spot, Javon McIntyre started the first three games but came off the bench behind O’Brien against Youngstown State.

That was O’Brien’s second start of the season, but he won’t be available to start this Saturday’s game at North Carolina; he’ll be sitting out the first half due to a targeting penalty he incurred in the third quarter of the win over Youngstown State.