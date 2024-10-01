The two-deep: A closer look at Pitt's latest depth chart
The Pitt coaches didn't make any changes to the official two-deep coming out of the off week. Here's a breakdown of how they listed the depth chart and what it means for the Panthers going forward.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Eli Holstein
|
Nate Yarnell
|
Ty Dieffenbach
|
RB
|
Desmond Reid
|
Derrick Davis
|
Daniel Carter
|
WR
|
Kenny Johnson
|
Censere Lee
|
WR
|
Raphael Williams
|
Zion Fowler-El
|
Benny Haselrig
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Daejon Reynolds
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Jake Overman
|
Malachi Thomas
|
LT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Terrence Enos
|
LG
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
Jason Collier
|
C
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
BJ Williams
|
Ryan Carretta
|
RT
|
Ryan Baer
|
Isaiah Montgomery
Nine players on offense have started all four games so far this season:
QB Eli Holstein
WR Kenny Johnson
WR Raphael Williams
WR Konata Mumpfield
TE Gavin Bartholomew
LT Branson Taylor
C Lyndon Cooper
RG BJ Williams
RT Ryan Baer
Desmond Reid started the first three games but did not play against Youngstown State, while Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier have started two games each at left guard.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Nate Matlack
|
Sincere Edwards OR
Maverick Gracio
|
DT
|
Nahki Johnson OR
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson
|
DT
|
Nick James OR
Isaiah Neal
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Chief Borders
|
David Ojiegbe
|
Star LB
|
Kyle Louis
|
Jordan Bass
|
Middle LB
|
Brandon George
|
Keye Thompson
|
Money LB
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
|
CB
|
Ryland Gandy
|
Tamon Lynum
|
CB
|
Rashad Battle
|
Noah Biglow OR
Tamarion Crumpley
|
FS
|
Javon McIntyre OR
PJ O'Brien
|
SS
|
Donovan McMillon
|
Cruce Brookins
Seven players on defense have started every game this season:
DE Nate Matlack
DT Nick James
DE Jimmy Scott
Star LB Kyle Louis
Middle LB Brandon George
CB Rashad Battle
CB Ryland Gandy
At the other defensive tackle spot, Isaiah Neal and Nahki Johnson have alternated starting assignments, with Neal getting the call against Kent State and West Virginia and Johnson starting at Cincinnati and against Youngstown State.
At Money linebacker, Braylan Lovelace started the first two games but Rasheem Biles has started the last two. Donovan McMillon has started the last three games at boundary safety after P.J. O’Brien drew the starting assignment in the opener against Kent State.
At the other safety spot, Javon McIntyre started the first three games but came off the bench behind O’Brien against Youngstown State.
That was O’Brien’s second start of the season, but he won’t be available to start this Saturday’s game at North Carolina; he’ll be sitting out the first half due to a targeting penalty he incurred in the third quarter of the win over Youngstown State.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Nilay Upadhyayula
|
Nico Crawford
|
KR
|
Kenny Johnson OR
Desmond Reid
|
PR
|
Desmond Reid
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter