PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDhENldHUVRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The two-deep: A closer look at Pitt's latest depth chart

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

The Pitt coaches didn't make any changes to the official two-deep coming out of the off week. Here's a breakdown of how they listed the depth chart and what it means for the Panthers going forward.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Eli Holstein

Nate Yarnell

Ty Dieffenbach

RB

Desmond Reid

Derrick Davis

Daniel Carter

WR

Kenny Johnson

Censere Lee

WR

Raphael Williams

Zion Fowler-El

Benny Haselrig

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Daejon Reynolds

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Jake Overman

Malachi Thomas

LT

Branson Taylor

Terrence Enos

LG

Ryan Jacoby

Jason Collier

C

Lyndon Cooper

Terrence Moore

RG

BJ Williams

Ryan Carretta

RT

Ryan Baer

Isaiah Montgomery
Advertisement

Nine players on offense have started all four games so far this season:

QB Eli Holstein
WR Kenny Johnson
WR Raphael Williams
WR Konata Mumpfield
TE Gavin Bartholomew
LT Branson Taylor
C Lyndon Cooper
RG BJ Williams
RT Ryan Baer

Desmond Reid started the first three games but did not play against Youngstown State, while Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier have started two games each at left guard.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Nate Matlack

Sincere Edwards OR

Maverick Gracio

DT

Nahki Johnson OR

Francis Brewu OR

Anthony Johnson

DT

Nick James OR

Isaiah Neal

Elliot Donald

DE

Jimmy Scott

Chief Borders

David Ojiegbe

Star LB

Kyle Louis

Jordan Bass

Middle LB

Brandon George

Keye Thompson

Money LB

Braylan Lovelace OR

Rasheem Biles

CB

Ryland Gandy

Tamon Lynum

CB

Rashad Battle

Noah Biglow OR

Tamarion Crumpley

FS

Javon McIntyre OR

PJ O'Brien

SS

Donovan McMillon

Cruce Brookins

Seven players on defense have started every game this season:

DE Nate Matlack
DT Nick James
DE Jimmy Scott
Star LB Kyle Louis
Middle LB Brandon George
CB Rashad Battle
CB Ryland Gandy

At the other defensive tackle spot, Isaiah Neal and Nahki Johnson have alternated starting assignments, with Neal getting the call against Kent State and West Virginia and Johnson starting at Cincinnati and against Youngstown State.

At Money linebacker, Braylan Lovelace started the first two games but Rasheem Biles has started the last two. Donovan McMillon has started the last three games at boundary safety after P.J. O’Brien drew the starting assignment in the opener against Kent State.

At the other safety spot, Javon McIntyre started the first three games but came off the bench behind O’Brien against Youngstown State.

That was O’Brien’s second start of the season, but he won’t be available to start this Saturday’s game at North Carolina; he’ll be sitting out the first half due to a targeting penalty he incurred in the third quarter of the win over Youngstown State.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Nilay Upadhyayula

Nico Crawford

KR

Kenny Johnson OR

Desmond Reid

PR

Desmond Reid

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3BpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoZS10d28tZGVlcC1hLWNsb3Nlci1sb29rLWF0LXBpdHQt cy1sYXRlc3QtZGVwdGgtY2hhcnQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGUtdHdvLWRlZXAtYS1jbG9zZXItbG9vay1hdC1waXR0 LXMtbGF0ZXN0LWRlcHRoLWNoYXJ0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK