Mack Brown (USA TODAY)

About North Carolina: The North Carolina Tar Heels had a solid 3-0 start to the 2024 season, but have fallen on hard times over the past two weeks. Mack Brown's team has had consecutive rough losses, in two completely different fashions, and will bring a 3-2 record into Saturday's game against Pitt. Two weeks ago, North Carolina dropped a 70-50 decision to James Madison at home. In that game, North Carolina surrendered over 600 yards of offense to a team from the Sun Belt, committed five turnovers, and were hit with nine penalties. It was a disaster of a performance, but they appeared to get over it for the most part last week until the final quarter. North Carolina built up a 20-0 advantage over rival Duke, but allowed 21 answered points in the final 20 minutes to drop its ACC opener and lose in heartbreaking fashion, 21-20. North Carolina was picked to finish eighth in the ACC in the preseason. The Tar Heels featured some promising offensive weapons, and were hoping new defensive coordinator Geoff Collins would be able to turn the tides on that side of the ball, but that has not quite happened yet. North Carolina still possesses that potent offense, but the team currently sits 15th in the ACC in scoring defense allowing 27.6 points per game. The offense was supposed to be led by Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson at quarterback, but he went down with an injury in the first game. After Conner Harrell struggled, the Tar Heels have now turned to Jacolby Criswell at quarterback. The fifth-year senior is running the offense, but he has the benefit of having Omarion Hampton with him in the backfield. The junior tailback is one of the best running backs in the ACC and leads the conference with 658 yards.

Criswell handing off to Hampton against James Madison (USA Today)

Jacolby Criswell spent three seasons with the Tar Heels, transferred to Arkansas last season, and wound up back in Chapel Hill as a fifth-year senior. Criswell was not really expected to play this season, as he entered the year third on the depth chart, but has now started the past two games after Max Johnson went down with an injury, and top backup Conner Harrell struggled. He is completing 57.7% of his passes this year with 889 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Omarion Hampton was a big recruiting win for North Carolina in the class of 2022, and he has lived up to the hype. He rushed for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and has picked right back up this year with 658 yards and six touchdowns through five games. Hampton has rushed for over 100 yards in 10 out of the past 13 games for North Carolina and is clearly the team's top offensive option.

JJ Jones is currently the only North Carolina wide receiver with double digit receptions through five games this season. Jones had been complimentary wide receiver to guys like Josh Downs and Devontez Walker in previous seasons, but is the main option this year with 16 catches for 264 yards and one touchdown.

Pat Narduzzi indicated Pitt could see some double tight end sets on Saturday, and for good reason. North Carolina has two pretty good options here, led by Bryson Nesbit, who was first team All-ACC in 2023. Nesbit has 100 career receptions in four seasons, including 17 catches for 208 yards and three scores this season.

John Copenhaver is another reliable weapon in the passing game. The senior has 12 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Fifth-year senior Willie Lampkin has started 16 games for the Tar Heels, now in his second season with the program. Prior to that, he made 38 starts at Coastal Carolina making him the most experienced linemen for the Heels. He was a third team All-ACC pick a season ago.

Kaimon Rucker is easily the best player on the North Carolina defense. He has only played in one game this season and will be a 'game time decision' for Saturday according to Mack Brown. Rucker was a beast last year, posting 61 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 15 TFLs and was named second team all-conference.

Jahvaree Ritzie has a team-high five sacks this season. He recorded three of those against Minnesota in the opener.

NC State transfer Jakeem Harris is pacing North Carolina in tackles early on this season with 32 stops. The veteran DB also has been credited with two breakups as well.

Power Echols has started 32 straight games for the Tar Heels and is the team's top linebacker. On the season he has 28 stops, two breakups, and a fumble recovery. Echols was a third team all-league selection in 2023.

Amare Campbell is having a breakout sophomore season. He has 29 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and three sacks on the season.