Rashad Weaver Signs Deal with New York Jets

The Tennessee Titans selected Weaver in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he spent three seasons with the Titans before signing with the Texans last offseason.

Weaver -- a 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- has agreed to a 1-year deal with the New York Jets, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He spent last season with the Houston Texans, playing in three games.

Former Pitt defensive end Rashad Weaver will have a new opportunity to get onto the field in 2025.

Weaver appeared in just three games for the Texans last season, not recording any stats. He had his best season with the Titans in 2022, recording 27 tackles (18 solo), seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and six pass breakups.

In three seasons with the Titans, he recorded 49 tackles (29 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and seven pass breakups.

Weaver will have an opportunity to carve out more of a role with the Jets next season.

Weaver was initially a two-star recruit in the class of 2016, choosing the Panthers over a rather extensive offer sheet for his recruiting rank. He redshirted as a true freshman, broke out as a key contributor over the next seasons and missed the entire 2019 season due to a camp injury.

He returned for his final season in 2020 and took a further step forward, earning consensus All-American honors. He racked up 35 tackles (19 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a recovery and two pass breakups in nine games.

He finished his Pitt career with 110 tackles (67 solo), 35 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and nine pass breakups.