Monday notes: Personnel and more coming out of the off week
Here's a rundown of notes on a first-half suspension, redshirts, injuries and more on Pitt's personnel coming out of the Panthers' off week and heading into this weekend's game at North Carolina.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news