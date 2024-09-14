Pitt hosts West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium today at 3:30 pm for the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info

Game: Pitt vs. West Virginia

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Kickoff: 3:30 pm

TV/Radio: ESPN2/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Radio Network