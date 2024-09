Pitt defensive end Nate Matlack, running back Desmond Reid, receiver Konata Mumpfield and linebacker Kyle Louis met the media this week and talked about Pitt's win at Cincinnati, this Saturday's Backyard Brawl and a lot more. Here's video of what they said.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.