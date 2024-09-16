Holstein, Louis, and McMillon earn weekly ACC recognition

Pitt scored a memorable 38-34 victory over rival West Virginia at Acrsiure Stadium over the weekend to remain unbeaten at 3-0 on the season. In that showdown with the Mountaineers, a number of Panthers gave signature performances, and because of that, they were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday as Player of the Week at their respective positions..

Pitt’s star freshman quarterback, Eli Holstein, has been honored by the league as ACC Quarterback of the Week for the first time in his young, yet promising career. Holstein was also chosen as the ACC Rookie of the Week as well, which is the third time in as many weeks he has claimed that distinction. Pitt sophomore Kyle Louis was named ACC Linebacker of the Week, while senior safety Donovan McMillon was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

Holstein was instrumental in Pitt’s comeback win over West Virginia. The redshirt freshman went 21-of-30 for 301 yards and three touchdowns, and led a pair of fourth quarter touchdown drives with under five minutes to bring the Panthers back from a 10-point deficit. He also contributed 59 rushing yards, with numerous important scrambles during the pressure-packed fourth quarter.

It became the second straight week Holstein engineered Pitt to an improbable comeback, after leading his steam to a 28-27 win over Cincinnati in Week Two. The overall numbers for Holstein are impressive just three games into his career. He has thrown for 936 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions. Holstein is ninth nationally, and third in the ACC in passing yards. His nine touchdown passes puts him in a tie for third nationally in that department.