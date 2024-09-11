PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDhENldHUVRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Scouting report: West Virginia

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt is off to a 2-0 start, thanks to a dramatic come from behind 28-27 win over Cincinnati last week. The Panthers will have to keep the intensity up, as they welcome rival West Virginia to Acrisure Stadium for a 3:30 kick in the 107th playing of the historic Backyard Brawl.

The Mountaineers enter this game with a 1-1 record, and will present plenty of challenges for Pat Narduzzi's team. Here is everything you need to know about West Virginia.

Twitter // Instagram // Website // Roster // Transfer Portal // Recruiting Class

Game details: Saturday September 14, 2024. Acrisure Stadium (68,400)

Current Odds: Pitt +2.5 // O/U 60.5 (DraftKings)

Television: ESPN2 — Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)

Radio: 93.7 The Fan. Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst), Larry Richert and Dorin Dickerson (reporters)

Pat Narduzzi press conference // Pitt game notes

Neal Brown press conference


Opponent: West Virginia University (established 1867)

School location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Record: 1-1

Head Coach: Neal Brown, 6th season, 32-30 (67-46 in 10 seasons overall)

Last Meeting: September 16, 2023: West Virginia 17, Pitt 6

All-Time Series: Pitt leads 62-41-3


National ranks

Total Offense: West Virginia 66th (399.5 ypg) // Pitt 12th (534 ypg)

Scoring Offense: West Virginia 72nd (30.5 ppg) // Pitt 25th (41.5 ppg)

Rushing: West Virginia 43rd (195 ypg) // Pitt 38th (198.5 ypg)

Passing: West Virginia 88th (204.5 ypg) // Pitt 11th (335.5 ypg)

Total Defense: West Virginia 113th (415.5 ypg) // Pitt 79th (330.5 ypg)

Scoring Defense: West Virginia 84th (24 ppg) // Pitt 96th (25.5 ppg)

Run Defense: West Virginia 84th (145 ypg) // Pitt 38th (91 ypg)

Pass Defense: Cincinnati 114th (270.5 ypg) // Pitt 97th (239.5 ypg)


Pittsburgh connections

CJ Cole Wide Receiver, McGuffey HS

Ja'Quay Hubbard Offensive Line, Sharpsville HS

Nick Krahe Offensive Line, Harbor Creek HS (took official visit to Pitt)

Tyler Cain Linebacker, Beaver Falls HS

Jason Cross Safety, Bishop Canevin HS

Nick Malone Offensive Line (Former Pitt commit)

Rodney Gallagher Wide Receiver, Laurel Highlands HS

Ric'Darious Farmer Wide Receiver (Former Pitt commit)

Chris Haering, Assistant Special Teams Coordinator (Former Pitt assistant coach)

Rasheed Marshall, Director of Player Relations, Brashear HS (former WVU star)

Former WPIAL star Rodney Gallagher (Credit USA TODAY)
Former WPIAL star Rodney Gallagher (Credit USA TODAY)
Advertisement

About WVU: West Virginia is off to a 1-1 start. The season started with a 34-12 defeat to Penn State, before the team bounced back with an easy 49-14 win over Albany over the weekend. The Mountaineers were picked to finish seventh in the 16-team Big 12 Conference in the league's preseason poll, after posting a 9-4 campaign in 2023.

Neal Brown likely started last year on hot seat, but after beating Pitt, he went on to have his beat season in Morgantown to date. West Virginia brought back a lot of key players from last season's team, and the expectation for this year is to have Garrett Greene play his best college season at quarterback, while relying on the durable CJ Donaldson to push the ground game.

In the opener against Penn State, the Mountaineers had a choppy performance. The game featured a lengthy delay, and West Virginia just never seemed to capture any rhythm. West Virginia's rushing attack was held in check, and Greene had a pedestrian performance leading to a 34-12 loss.

Last week, West Virginia played much better, though it was only against an FCS opponent in Albany. Greene was very efficient going 17-of-23 for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Both Donaldson and Jaheim White rushed for 100 yards as well. If there was any letdown, the Mountaineers did yield 300 yards through the air to the Great Danes.

WVU star RB CJ Donaldson (No. 4) (Credit USA TODAY)
WVU star RB CJ Donaldson (No. 4) (Credit USA TODAY)

STORYLINES

Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Albany (WVSports.com)

Neal's deal: Five key items from West Virginia football (WVSports.com)

WVU Places Four Players on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week (WVSports.com)

WVU Football Interviews: Pitt Week 2024 (WVSports.com)

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1 (WVSports.com)

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Albany (WVSports.com)

Garrett Greene bounces back in win over Albany (WVSports.com)

West Virginia potentially preparing for life without Eddie Vesterinen (WVSports.com)

Throw out the record books, it’s Backyard Brawl week (The Dominion Post)

NOTEBOOK: WVU secondary struggling to stop deep passes (The Dominion Post)

West Virginia offense gets rolling in lopsided win over Albany (The Dominion Post)

WVU preparing for confident Panthers squad, new-look Pitt offense in Backyard Brawl (Tribune-Review)

Brown Wants The Schedule Fixed And “Alabama, That Ain’t Fixed” (The Smoking Musket)

Albany vs. West Virginia Game Highlights | 2024 Big 12 Football (Big 12 Conference)

No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | CFB on FOX (Fox Sports)

NAMES TO KNOW

Greene is 32-of-57 for 397 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions on the year. The fifth year senior also has 73 rushing yards and one touchdown. Greene threw for 2,406 yards last season and also has over 1,400 career rushing yards, making him a true dual threat the Pitt defense will have to keep in check.

CJ Donaldson was a little known recruit who has turned into a nice find for the Mountaineers. Donaldson has 21 career rushing touchdowns, now in his third season. The powerful back has seven career 100-yard rushing games, with two of those coming against Pitt.

The Mountaineers actually have a pretty potent 1-2 punch at running back. Pennsylvania native Jahiem White rushed for 842 yards as a freshman, and is a key piece to the West Virginia offense now in his second year. White had a 100-yard game last week against Albany.

Hudson Clement was a bit of a surprise contributor as a redshirt freshman, but the former walk-on has been a nice weapon for the Mountaineers. He has six catches for a team-high 73 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Kole Taylor was once a big-time recruit and played two years at LSU, before joining the Mountaineers last season. He was a second team All-Big 12 pick a year ago, and the listed 6-foot-7 tight end can cause matchup problems. He has five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown this season.

Very talented left tackle for the Mountaineers. Milium has started 34 career games for West Virginia and was a second team All-Big 12 pick last year. He looks like a sure-fire NFL prospect.

Anthony Wilson became an immediate starter in 2023 after transferring over from georgia Southern. The athletic safety leads the Mountaineers in tackles this season with 15.

The West Virginia pass rush has only generated two sacks through two games, but Sean Martin has one of them. Martin is a veteran in his fifth year with 23 career starts on the WVU defensive line.

Josiah Trotter obviously comes from come bloodlines. His father Jeremiah Trotter Sr. was a pro bowl linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, where his brother Jeremiah Jr. currently plays. The younger Trotter redshirted last season, making this his first full year of action. He is currently second on the team with 13 stops.

Aubrey Burks has been a mainstay in the West Virginia secondary for years. He has started 26 games in his career and has seven tackles on the year.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3BpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3Njb3V0aW5nLXJlcG9ydC13ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlhLTUiLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy RnBpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzY291dGluZy1yZXBv cnQtd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS01JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK