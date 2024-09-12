Mumpfield is finally getting his chance
Konata Mumpfield essentially was Pitt’s first big splash commitment out of the transfer portal. After a successful freshman season at Akron, Mumpfield attracted plenty of power-five suitors, but found his way at Pitt before the 2022 season.
It is no secret in saying that the start to his Pitt career probably was not what he had in mind when he committed. Thinking back to that time, the Panthers just won the ACC, Jordan Addison had won the Biletnikoff Award, and it seemed like a program very friendly towards wide receivers, so it looked like a no-brainer decision to jump on board.
As we know, it did not quite work out that way.
Pitt has struggled offensively for the past two years, and has needed three different starting quarterbacks to make it through each of the past two seasons. Because of that, Mumpfield’s production has certainly taken a hit.
Although, the 6-foot-1 senior has looked like a new player this season, largely in part to Pitt’s competence on offense. In Pitt’s dramatic 28-27 win over Cincinnati last week, Mumpfield resembled that high-level receiver the Panthers thought they were getting back in 2022.
He posted five catches for 123 yards and scored two key touchdowns to fuel Pitt’s comeback bid against the Bearcats. The senior also hauled in a deep pass to set up Pitt’s game-winning kick as well.
“It was a career day for what I saw him do on the field, running crisp routes,” Pat Narduzzi said of Mumpfield on Monday. “I've said this all camp, guys. That guy has been as durable, as reliable as anybody in that room. He's done it the right way. He works at it. He works at his trade.”
For Mumpfield’s part, he is just embracing the offense installed by first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell. As a receiver who was starving for more touches, Bell is right what the doctor ordered for Mumpfield.
“I mean, he has a lot of good things in the playbook,” Mumpfield said of his new play caller. “He's very intelligent. He knows what he's doing, very savvy, so, I'm just trusting the game plan, just going out there, practicing hard, playing hard, and, you know, everything falling in place.”
Mumpfield’s full game has been on display through two games this season. He has ten catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns, well ahead of the pace he put forth the past two years. Mumpfield, a quiet worker, is approaching things like he has always has.
“I think my biggest thing is just probably route running,” he said of his greatest attribute. “I mean, I've been working on my craft since I was in seventh or eighth grade.”
Mumpfield’s workmanlike approach has never changed, although the details have expanded as he has gotten older. He credited former teammate Jared Wayne who taught him that taking care of his body is paramount to success.
“He was a professional here,” Mumpfield said of Wayne. “And just, it's very physical at Pitt. So at camp, spring, like, you're going to get nicked up. You're going to get bruised. In order for you to be your best and continue to be your best, you got to make sure you're body right, you're mental right, all those things take a factor,”
Wayne finds himself tenth all-time in Pitt history in receptions, and Mumpfield needs only 35 catches to pass his old teammate to climb into the top ten himself. He is certainly on the pace now after two solid games, and is finally proving to be that impact transfer many expected him to be when he arrived.
Of course, statistics are nice, but winning is the primary objective for Mumpfield. The focus this week, of course, is all on West Virginia. The Panthers will welcome the Mountaineers to town for the 107th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Saturday for a 3:30 kick at Acrisure Stadium.
Mumpfield helped Pitt to a win over West Virginia in 2022, but was also part of last year’s lackluster 17-6 defeat. He feels that the team has a much better mindset this year, which should merit better results on Saturday as opposed to what occurred 12 months ago in Morgantown.
“I mean, obviously last year wasn't how we wanted to play against West Virginia, but, this year we're a completely different team,” Mumpfield explained. “We’re going to the game confident, and we're excited for what's going on, good game plan, and we're ready.”