Konata Mumpfield essentially was Pitt’s first big splash commitment out of the transfer portal. After a successful freshman season at Akron, Mumpfield attracted plenty of power-five suitors, but found his way at Pitt before the 2022 season.

It is no secret in saying that the start to his Pitt career probably was not what he had in mind when he committed. Thinking back to that time, the Panthers just won the ACC, Jordan Addison had won the Biletnikoff Award, and it seemed like a program very friendly towards wide receivers, so it looked like a no-brainer decision to jump on board.

As we know, it did not quite work out that way.

Pitt has struggled offensively for the past two years, and has needed three different starting quarterbacks to make it through each of the past two seasons. Because of that, Mumpfield’s production has certainly taken a hit.

Although, the 6-foot-1 senior has looked like a new player this season, largely in part to Pitt’s competence on offense. In Pitt’s dramatic 28-27 win over Cincinnati last week, Mumpfield resembled that high-level receiver the Panthers thought they were getting back in 2022.

He posted five catches for 123 yards and scored two key touchdowns to fuel Pitt’s comeback bid against the Bearcats. The senior also hauled in a deep pass to set up Pitt’s game-winning kick as well.

“It was a career day for what I saw him do on the field, running crisp routes,” Pat Narduzzi said of Mumpfield on Monday. “I've said this all camp, guys. That guy has been as durable, as reliable as anybody in that room. He's done it the right way. He works at it. He works at his trade.”