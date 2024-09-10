PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Two-deep: What the depth chart looks like for Week Three

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday. Here's a look at the depth chart heading into Saturday's game against Backyard Brawl.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player`

QB

Eli Holstein

Nate Yarnell

Ty Dieffenbach

RB

Desmond Reid

Derrick Davis

Daniel Carter

WR

Kenny Johnson

Censere Lee

WR

Raphael Williams

Zion Fowler-El OR Benny Haselrig

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Daejon Reynolds

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Jake Overman

Malachi Thomas

LT

Branson Taylor

Terrence Enos

LG

Ryan Jacoby

Jason Collier

C

Lyndon Cooper

Terrence Moore

RG

BJ Williams

Ryan Carretta

RT

Ryan Baer

Isaiah Montgomery
The only change to the offensive two-deep was at receiver. Last week, redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore was listed as the backup to Raphael Williams; this week, Seymore has been replaced by Zion Fowler-El and Benny Haselrig. Seymore played 10 snaps In the season opener against Kent State, but he did not travel to Cincinnati this past weekend. Haselrig did.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Nate Matlack

Sincere Edwards

Maverick Gracio

DT

Nahki Johnson OR

Francis Brewu OR

Anthony Johnson

DT

Nick James OR

Isaiah Neal

Elliot Donald

DE

Jimmy Scott

Chief Borders

David Ojiegbe

Star

Kyle Louis

Jordan Bass

Middle LB

Brandon George

Keye Thompson

Money

Braylan Lovelace OR

Rasheem Biles

CB

Ryland Gandy

Tamon Lynum

CB

Rashad Battle

Noah Biglow OR Tamarion Crumpley


FS

Javon McIntyre OR
P.J. O'Brien

SS

Donovan McMillon

Cruce Brookins

Almost all of the players on the defensive two-deep played in Saturday's win at Cincinnati. The only Pitt defenders who didn't get on the field were Anthony Johnson, who did not travel with the team, and Tamarion Crumpley.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Nily Upadhyayula

Nico Crawford

KR

Kenny Johnson OR

Desmond Reid

PR

Desmond Reid

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter
