Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday. Here's a look at the depth chart heading into Saturday's game against Backyard Brawl.

Offense Pos. Player Player Player` QB Eli Holstein Nate Yarnell Ty Dieffenbach RB Desmond Reid Derrick Davis Daniel Carter WR Kenny Johnson Censere Lee WR Raphael Williams Zion Fowler-El OR Benny Haselrig WR Konata Mumpfield Daejon Reynolds TE Gavin Bartholomew Jake Overman Malachi Thomas LT Branson Taylor Terrence Enos LG Ryan Jacoby Jason Collier C Lyndon Cooper Terrence Moore RG BJ Williams Ryan Carretta RT Ryan Baer Isaiah Montgomery

The only change to the offensive two-deep was at receiver. Last week, redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore was listed as the backup to Raphael Williams; this week, Seymore has been replaced by Zion Fowler-El and Benny Haselrig. Seymore played 10 snaps In the season opener against Kent State, but he did not travel to Cincinnati this past weekend. Haselrig did.

Defense Pos. Player Player Player DE Nate Matlack Sincere Edwards Maverick Gracio DT Nahki Johnson OR Francis Brewu OR Anthony Johnson DT Nick James OR Isaiah Neal Elliot Donald DE Jimmy Scott Chief Borders David Ojiegbe Star Kyle Louis Jordan Bass Middle LB Brandon George Keye Thompson Money Braylan Lovelace OR Rasheem Biles CB Ryland Gandy Tamon Lynum CB Rashad Battle Noah Biglow OR Tamarion Crumpley

FS Javon McIntyre OR

P.J. O'Brien SS Donovan McMillon Cruce Brookins

Almost all of the players on the defensive two-deep played in Saturday's win at Cincinnati. The only Pitt defenders who didn't get on the field were Anthony Johnson, who did not travel with the team, and Tamarion Crumpley.