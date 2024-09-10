Two-deep: What the depth chart looks like for Week Three
Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday. Here's a look at the depth chart heading into Saturday's game against Backyard Brawl.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player`
|
QB
|
Eli Holstein
|
Nate Yarnell
|
Ty Dieffenbach
|
RB
|
Desmond Reid
|
Derrick Davis
|
Daniel Carter
|
WR
|
Kenny Johnson
|
Censere Lee
|
WR
|
Raphael Williams
|
Zion Fowler-El OR Benny Haselrig
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Daejon Reynolds
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Jake Overman
|
Malachi Thomas
|
LT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Terrence Enos
|
LG
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
Jason Collier
|
C
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
BJ Williams
|
Ryan Carretta
|
RT
|
Ryan Baer
|
Isaiah Montgomery
The only change to the offensive two-deep was at receiver. Last week, redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore was listed as the backup to Raphael Williams; this week, Seymore has been replaced by Zion Fowler-El and Benny Haselrig. Seymore played 10 snaps In the season opener against Kent State, but he did not travel to Cincinnati this past weekend. Haselrig did.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Nate Matlack
|
Sincere Edwards
|
Maverick Gracio
|
DT
|
Nahki Johnson OR
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson
|
DT
|
Nick James OR
Isaiah Neal
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Chief Borders
|
David Ojiegbe
|
Star
|
Kyle Louis
|
Jordan Bass
|
Middle LB
|
Brandon George
|
Keye Thompson
|
Money
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
|
CB
|
Ryland Gandy
|
Tamon Lynum
|
CB
|
Rashad Battle
|
Noah Biglow OR Tamarion Crumpley
|
|
FS
|
Javon McIntyre OR
|
SS
|
Donovan McMillon
|
Cruce Brookins
Almost all of the players on the defensive two-deep played in Saturday's win at Cincinnati. The only Pitt defenders who didn't get on the field were Anthony Johnson, who did not travel with the team, and Tamarion Crumpley.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Nily Upadhyayula
|
Nico Crawford
|
KR
|
Kenny Johnson OR
Desmond Reid
|
PR
|
Desmond Reid
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter