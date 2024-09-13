Advertisement

PODCAST: The AD change, the Brawl, a hoops commit and more

PODCAST: The AD change, the Brawl, a hoops commit and more

Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday night for this week's Panther-Lair Show.

 • Chris Peak
Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did in Week Two

Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did in Week Two

Pitt had 15 scholarship players transfer to FBS and FCS schools this offseason. Here's a look at how those players did.

 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: The Brawl, offensive game plans, blitzing and more

The Morning Pitt: The Brawl, offensive game plans, blitzing and more

We've got a lot of ground to cover on today's Morning Pitt.

 • Chris Peak
Witherspoon: 'I really just like how Coach Capel kept it honest with me'

Witherspoon: 'I really just like how Coach Capel kept it honest with me'

Pitt just landed a commitment from 2025 guard Omari Witherspoon out of St. John’s Catholic High School in DC.

 • Houston Wilson
Pitt lands commitment from Omari Witherspoon

Pitt lands commitment from Omari Witherspoon

Pitt lands three-star guard Omari Witherspoon

 • Houston Wilson

Published Sep 13, 2024
Inside the numbers: How Pitt's offense has performed through two games
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
