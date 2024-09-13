in other news
PODCAST: The AD change, the Brawl, a hoops commit and more
Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday night for this week's Panther-Lair Show.
Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did in Week Two
Pitt had 15 scholarship players transfer to FBS and FCS schools this offseason. Here's a look at how those players did.
The Morning Pitt: The Brawl, offensive game plans, blitzing and more
We've got a lot of ground to cover on today's Morning Pitt.
Witherspoon: 'I really just like how Coach Capel kept it honest with me'
Pitt just landed a commitment from 2025 guard Omari Witherspoon out of St. John’s Catholic High School in DC.
Pitt lands commitment from Omari Witherspoon
Pitt lands three-star guard Omari Witherspoon
This week's Mailbag has some great questions. Have our predictions for Pitt football changed? How do these playmakers compare to playmakers in the past? And who is this Pitt team - really? All that and more in this week's Mailbag.
