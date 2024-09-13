Advertisement

in other news

PODCAST: The AD change, the Brawl, a hoops commit and more

PODCAST: The AD change, the Brawl, a hoops commit and more

Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday night for this week's Panther-Lair Show.

 • Chris Peak
Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did in Week Two

Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did in Week Two

Pitt had 15 scholarship players transfer to FBS and FCS schools this offseason. Here's a look at how those players did.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: The Brawl, offensive game plans, blitzing and more

The Morning Pitt: The Brawl, offensive game plans, blitzing and more

We've got a lot of ground to cover on today's Morning Pitt.

 • Chris Peak
Witherspoon: 'I really just like how Coach Capel kept it honest with me'

Witherspoon: 'I really just like how Coach Capel kept it honest with me'

Pitt just landed a commitment from 2025 guard Omari Witherspoon out of St. John’s Catholic High School in DC.

 • Houston Wilson
Pitt lands commitment from Omari Witherspoon

Pitt lands commitment from Omari Witherspoon

Pitt lands three-star guard Omari Witherspoon

 • Houston Wilson

in other news

PODCAST: The AD change, the Brawl, a hoops commit and more

PODCAST: The AD change, the Brawl, a hoops commit and more

Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday night for this week's Panther-Lair Show.

 • Chris Peak
Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did in Week Two

Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did in Week Two

Pitt had 15 scholarship players transfer to FBS and FCS schools this offseason. Here's a look at how those players did.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: The Brawl, offensive game plans, blitzing and more

The Morning Pitt: The Brawl, offensive game plans, blitzing and more

We've got a lot of ground to cover on today's Morning Pitt.

 • Chris Peak
Published Sep 13, 2024
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Who is this Pitt team?
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

This week's Mailbag has some great questions. Have our predictions for Pitt football changed? How do these playmakers compare to playmakers in the past? And who is this Pitt team - really? All that and more in this week's Mailbag.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
2 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Pittsburgh
2 - 0
Pittsburgh
West Virginia
1 - 1
West Virginia
-1.5, O/U 62
Pittsburgh
2 - 0
Pittsburgh
Youngstown St.
1 - 1
Youngstown St.
Finished
Cincinnati
27
Cincinnati
Pittsburgh
28
Arrow
Pittsburgh