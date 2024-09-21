Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Youngstown State

Pitt will host Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium today for the Panthers' non-conference finale. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.
Gameday info
Game: Pitt vs. Youngstown State
Location: Acrisure Stadium
Kickoff: 3:30 pm
TV/Radio: ACC Network Extra/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Radio Network
Coverage
George is in the right place at the right time
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the Brawl
10 notable numbers after Pitt's 3-0 start
Player rankings: Who are Pitt's top players after three games?
Holstein, Louis and McMillon earn weekly ACC recognition
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on WVU, YSU and more
The Morning Pitt: Who are Pitt's top five players?
Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference
Transfer tracker: Veilleux leads a fourth-quarter comeback
Inside the numbers: Who are Pitt's top targets?
Inside the numbers: How Pitt's defense lined up against WVU
The Morning Pitt: One offensive issue, a surprising defensive stat and more
Scouting report: Youngstown State
Video: Holstein on the comebacks, motivation, improvement and more
The Morning Pitt: Is Pitt in a perfect spot right now?
Film review: How Pitt's offense attacked West Virginia
Film review: How WVU scored on Pitt and how the Panthers responded
Proving them right: Holstein draws on a different kind of motivation
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Youngstown State, the portal and more
PODCAST: A big volleyball win, the Brawl and more
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Recruiting buzz, linebacker comparisons and more
The 3-2-1 Column: A chance to start 4-0
From the coaches: Laster and Collins break down offense, defense and more
McMillon proves to be a dependable fixture on Pitt's defense
The two-deep: Pitt's depth chart for the Youngstown State game