Published Sep 21, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Youngstown State
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt will host Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium today for the Panthers' non-conference finale. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info
Game: Pitt vs. Youngstown State
Location: Acrisure Stadium
Kickoff: 3:30 pm
TV/Radio: ACC Network Extra/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Radio Network

Coverage

Holstein delivers...again

George is in the right place at the right time

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the Brawl

10 notable numbers after Pitt's 3-0 start

Player rankings: Who are Pitt's top players after three games?

Holstein, Louis and McMillon earn weekly ACC recognition

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on WVU, YSU and more

The Morning Pitt: Who are Pitt's top five players?

Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference

Transfer tracker: Veilleux leads a fourth-quarter comeback

Inside the numbers: Who are Pitt's top targets?

Inside the numbers: How Pitt's defense lined up against WVU

The Morning Pitt: One offensive issue, a surprising defensive stat and more

Scouting report: Youngstown State

Video: Holstein on the comebacks, motivation, improvement and more

The Morning Pitt: Is Pitt in a perfect spot right now?

Film review: How Pitt's offense attacked West Virginia

Film review: How WVU scored on Pitt and how the Panthers responded

Proving them right: Holstein draws on a different kind of motivation

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Youngstown State, the portal and more

PODCAST: A big volleyball win, the Brawl and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Recruiting buzz, linebacker comparisons and more

The 3-2-1 Column: A chance to start 4-0

From the coaches: Laster and Collins break down offense, defense and more

McMillon proves to be a dependable fixture on Pitt's defense

The two-deep: Pitt's depth chart for the Youngstown State game

