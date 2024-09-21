Advertisement

in other news

Pro Panthers: Conner goes for 100 in win over the Rams

Pro Panthers: Conner goes for 100 in win over the Rams

A closer look at how former Pitt players performed in week two of the NFL season

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Proving them right

Proving them right

Plenty of people are motivated by the haters and the doubters, but Pitt's quarterback has a different approach.

 • Chris Peak
Film review: How Pitt's offense attacked West Virginia

Film review: How Pitt's offense attacked West Virginia

What worked for Pitt's offense and where do they have to improve? Let's look at the film.

Premium content
 • Josh Hammack
No. 1 Pitt delivers in front of record crowd with sweep of No. 3 Penn State

No. 1 Pitt delivers in front of record crowd with sweep of No. 3 Penn State

Pitt stays unbeaten with a sweep over rival Penn State in front of a record crowd

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Is Pitt in a perfect spot right now?

The Morning Pitt: Is Pitt in a perfect spot right now?

With momentum, improvement and a big stretch of the schedule coming up, Pitt just might be in the exact perfect spot.

 • Chris Peak

in other news

Pro Panthers: Conner goes for 100 in win over the Rams

Pro Panthers: Conner goes for 100 in win over the Rams

A closer look at how former Pitt players performed in week two of the NFL season

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Proving them right

Proving them right

Plenty of people are motivated by the haters and the doubters, but Pitt's quarterback has a different approach.

 • Chris Peak
Film review: How Pitt's offense attacked West Virginia

Film review: How Pitt's offense attacked West Virginia

What worked for Pitt's offense and where do they have to improve? Let's look at the film.

Premium content
 • Josh Hammack
Published Sep 21, 2024
The two-deep: Pitt's latest depth chart
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

Here's Pitt's official depth chart heading into today's Homecoming game against Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium.

Offense
Pos.PlayerPlayerPlayer`

QB

Eli Holstein

Nate Yarnell

Ty Dieffenbach

RB

Desmond Reid

Derrick Davis

Daniel Carter

WR

Kenny Johnson

Censere Lee

WR

Raphael Williams

Zion Fowler-El OR

Benny Haselrig

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Daejon Reynolds

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Jake Overman

Malachi Thomas

LT

Branson Taylor

Terrence Enos

LG

Ryan Jacoby

Jason Collier

C

Lyndon Cooper

Terrence Moore

RG

BJ Williams

Ryan Carretta

RT

Ryan Baer

Isaiah Montgomery

Defense
Pos.PlayerPlayerPlayer

DE

Nate Matlack

Sincere Edwards OR

Maverick Gracio


DT

Nahki Johnson OR

Francis Brewu OR

Anthony Johnson

DT

Nick James OR

Isaiah Neal

Elliot Donald

DE

Jimmy Scott

Chief Borders

David Ojiegbe

Star

Kyle Louis

Jordan Bass

Middle LB

Brandon George

Keye Thompson

Money

Braylan Lovelace OR

Rasheem Biles

CB

Ryland Gandy

Tamon Lynum

CB

Rashad Battle

Noah Biglow OR

Tamarion Crumpley


FS

Javon McIntyre OR
P.J. O'Brien

SS

Donovan McMillon

Cruce Brookins

Special teams
Pos.PlayerPlayerPlayer

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Nily Upadhyayula

Nico Crawford

KR

Kenny Johnson OR

Desmond Reid

PR

Desmond Reid

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

Advertisement
Advertisement