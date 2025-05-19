Pitt athletics notebook: weekend action across all sports

The Monday notebook recaps a whole lot of action in football, basketball and across the conference.
Pitt is set to host big Ohio offensive lineman Pete Eglitis for an official visit from June 19-21.
Versatile 2026 athlete Bryson Castile has set up an official visit to Pitt from June 12-14, he announced Wednesday.
The way-too-early betting odds project Pitt to be a middle of the pack team in the ACC next season.
2028 Westinghouse defensive end DaeJour Pinckney felt great to pick up an offer from the Pitt Panthers.
The Monday notebook recaps a whole lot of action in football, basketball and across the conference.
Pitt is set to host big Ohio offensive lineman Pete Eglitis for an official visit from June 19-21.
Versatile 2026 athlete Bryson Castile has set up an official visit to Pitt from June 12-14, he announced Wednesday.