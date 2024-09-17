Advertisement

Recruits react to the Brawl: 'I think Pitt is a very elite football team'

Recruits react to the Brawl: 'I think Pitt is a very elite football team'

We'll update this throughout the day, but reactions are rolling in from the recruits who visited Acrisure Stadium.

 • Chris Peak
George is in the right place at the right time

George is in the right place at the right time

Brandon George leaves his mark in the Backyard Brawl

 • Jim Hammett
Post-game reactions: Pitt mounts an epic comeback to beat WVU

Post-game reactions: Pitt mounts an epic comeback to beat WVU

Pitt beat West Virginia in epic fashion on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. After the game, we went live to talk about it.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over WVU

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over WVU

Check out 32 photos from Pitt's 38-34 win in the Backyard Brawl on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. 

 • Chris Peak
Holstein delivers...again

Holstein delivers...again

When the game is on the line, Eli Holstein is at his best.

 • Jim Hammett

Premium content
Published Sep 17, 2024
Inside the numbers: Who are Pitt's top targets?
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
