Recruits react to the Brawl: 'I think Pitt is a very elite football team'
We'll update this throughout the day, but reactions are rolling in from the recruits who visited Acrisure Stadium.
• Chris Peak
George is in the right place at the right time
Brandon George leaves his mark in the Backyard Brawl
• Jim Hammett
Post-game reactions: Pitt mounts an epic comeback to beat WVU
Pitt beat West Virginia in epic fashion on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. After the game, we went live to talk about it.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over WVU
Check out 32 photos from Pitt's 38-34 win in the Backyard Brawl on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
• Chris Peak
Inside the numbers: Who are Pitt's top targets?
