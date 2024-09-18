Scouting report: Youngstown State

YSU DB Stephon Hall (25) played at Pitt previously (USA Today)

About YSU: The Youngstown State Penguins have always had a proud history, and nobody knows that better than Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. His father, the late Bill Narduzzi, coached the Penguins from 1975-1985. The foundation laid by Narduzzi was picked up by Jim Tressel, who guided Youngstown State to four national championships in the 1990s. With a proud tradition, Youngstown State can always be a formidable opponent. The 2024 version, however, is off to a tough start. Youngstown State enters this game at 1-2 under fifth-year head coach Doug Phillips. The team is coming off of a 28-25 loss to Duquense last week. The Penguins opened the year with a loss to Villanova, before crushing Valparaiso in week two. Youngstown State made the FCS playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, but the transfer portal sort of ravaged that roster. A number of their top players found new homes, including current Pitt defensive linemen Anthony Johnson. Because of that, Youngstown State was only picked to finish seventh in the 11-team Missouri Valley Conference in the league's preseason poll. Last week, Youngstown State built up a 17-7 lead on Duquesne near the end of the first half, but Duquesne produced 21 straight points to take the lead, and a late YSU touchdown set the final at 28-25. Coincidentally enough, the two teams met last season in the FCS playoffs, with Youngstown State ending the Dukes' season. Youngstown State brings one of the top-ranked rushing offenses among FCS teams, as dual threat quarterback Beau Brungard and running backs Ethan Wright and Tyshon King form a dangerous backfield.