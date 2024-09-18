Scouting report: Youngstown State

The Pitt Panthers are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2020 season. Pitt is coming off of an emotional 38-34 win over West Virginia in a back and forth Backyard Brawl. The Panthers are now looking to go for their first 4-0 start since the year 2000, and standing in their way is the Youngstown State Penguins.
Pitt will welcome Youngstown State to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 kickoff. Here is everything you need to know about Pitt's opponent this weekend.
Game details: Saturday September 21, 2024. 3:30 Acrisure Stadium (68,400)
Current Odds: Pitt -24 // O/U 59.5 (FanDuel)
Television: ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN
Radio: 93.7 The Fan. Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst), Larry Richert and Dorin Dickerson (reporters)
Opponent: Youngstown State University (established 1908)
School location: Youngstown, Ohio
Record: 1-2
Head Coach: Doug Phillips, 5th season, 19-23
Last Meeting: September 2, 2017: Pitt 28, Youngstown State 21 OT
All-Time Series: Pitt leads 4-1
National ranks
Total Offense: Youngstown State 20th* (415.3 ypg) // Pitt 19th (482.3 ypg)
Scoring Offense: Youngstown State 17th* (33.7 ppg) // Pitt 23rd (40.3 ppg)
Rushing: Youngstown State 3rd* (258.7 ypg) // Pitt 70th (158.3 ypg)
Passing: Youngstown State 81st* (156.7 ypg) // Pitt 14th (324 ypg)
Total Defense: Youngstown State 37th* (337.7 ypg) // Pitt 80th (353 ypg)
Scoring Defense: Youngstown State 48th* (25.6 ppg) // Pitt 102nd (28.3 ppg)
Run Defense: Youngstown State 92nd* (199.7 ypg) // Pitt 60th (123.3 ypg)
Pass Defense: Youngstown State 10th* (138 ypg) // Pitt 89th (229.7 ypg)
* - FCS rank
Pittsburgh connections
Max Blanc QB Bethel Park HS
Remy Bose LB Gateway HS
Deshawn Carter DL South Allegheny HS
Brandon Chambers DB Farrell HS
Jawan Hall WR Central Valley HS
Stephon Hall DB Central Valley HS (Pitt transfer)
Dallas Harper DB Gateway HS
DeVaughn McClinton DB Woodland Hills HS
Michael Wells LB New Castle HS
Josh Wilkins K Mohawk HS
Preston Zandier LB Thomas Jefferson HS
Mike Tomczak Advisor to the Head Coach (Former Steelers QB)
About YSU: The Youngstown State Penguins have always had a proud history, and nobody knows that better than Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. His father, the late Bill Narduzzi, coached the Penguins from 1975-1985. The foundation laid by Narduzzi was picked up by Jim Tressel, who guided Youngstown State to four national championships in the 1990s.
With a proud tradition, Youngstown State can always be a formidable opponent. The 2024 version, however, is off to a tough start. Youngstown State enters this game at 1-2 under fifth-year head coach Doug Phillips. The team is coming off of a 28-25 loss to Duquense last week. The Penguins opened the year with a loss to Villanova, before crushing Valparaiso in week two.
Youngstown State made the FCS playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, but the transfer portal sort of ravaged that roster. A number of their top players found new homes, including current Pitt defensive linemen Anthony Johnson. Because of that, Youngstown State was only picked to finish seventh in the 11-team Missouri Valley Conference in the league's preseason poll.
Last week, Youngstown State built up a 17-7 lead on Duquesne near the end of the first half, but Duquesne produced 21 straight points to take the lead, and a late YSU touchdown set the final at 28-25. Coincidentally enough, the two teams met last season in the FCS playoffs, with Youngstown State ending the Dukes' season.
Youngstown State brings one of the top-ranked rushing offenses among FCS teams, as dual threat quarterback Beau Brungard and running backs Ethan Wright and Tyshon King form a dangerous backfield.
STORYLINES
NAMES TO KNOW
Beau Brungard 6-0 215 Soph. QB
Youngstown State made sure to get Beau Brungard plenty of experience last season, as he got on the field in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman. Now, Brungard is the quarterback the program hopes to build around for the future. He has thrown for 470 yards with three touchdowns, but also three interceptions. Brungard can definitely move around with 315 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, to lead the team. Everything runs through the sophomore quarterback for the Penguins.
Tyshon King 5-11 220 Senior RB
Tyshon King was a successful running back for Northern Michigan at the Division-2 level from 2019-22 and made the jump to Youngstown State last season. King produced 1,011 yards and nine rushing touchdowns for the Penguins. He is one of Youngstown State's top playmakers and 170 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns through three games.
Max Tomczak 6-0 195 Junior WR
Max Tomczak is the only Younstown State receiver with double digit receptions this season. Tomczak leads the Penguins with 14 receptions, 198 yards, and two touchdowns. Last year, he was one of the team's top receivers with 56 receptions for 669 yards.
Jaison Williams 6-4 320 Senior RT
Easily the best and most experienced offensive linemen for Youngstown State, which has one of the top ground games in the FCS. Williams has 43 career starts and was a second team all-conference pick last year.
Andrew Lastovka 5-8 170 Soph. PK
Don't sleep on the kicker. Youngstown State has a good one, as Andrew Lastovka is 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts and 10-10 on extra points. He kicked a season-long 45-yard field goal last week against Duquesne. As a freshman, he was 17-of-20 on field goal attempts and was recognized as an FCS Freshman All-American by Phil Steele.
Hunter Allen 6-5 220 Senior DE
Hunter Allen has seven tackles, a sack, and two QB hurries this season. The senior had played in 38 games prior to this season, and brings plenty of experience in his first real look as a starter.
Devin Johnson 6-0 215 Senior LB
Devin Johnson is second on the team in tackles with 11 stops this season. Like Allen, Johnson was a key reserve the past few seasons and this is his first real opportunity to be a featured player.
Michael Wells 6-3 215 Soph. LB
Michael Wells was actually well known in the Pittsburgh area as a star high school basketball player for New Castle, and earned first team all-state as a senior. Wells has eight tackles, 1 TFL, and a forced fumble this season.
Stephon Hall 6-2 190 Junior S
Stephon Hall spent three seasons at Pitt as a reserve defensive back. After falling behind guys like Donovan McMillon, Javon McIntyre, and PJ O'Brien last season, he hit the transfer portal and wound up at nearby Youngstown State. Hall had seven tackles last season for Pitt. This year, he has nine tackle, two PBUs, and has a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
Makai Shahid 6-0 190 Fr. DB
Makai Shahid leads Youngstown State with 12 tackles this season. In the opener, he record seven stops against Villanova.