Advertisement

in other news

Pitt comes back to beat WVU

Pitt comes back to beat WVU

FIRST QUARTERWest Virginia won the coin toss and took the ball to open the game. After Jaheim White broke an 11-yard

 • Chris Peak
Gameday: Get ready for the Brawl

Gameday: Get ready for the Brawl

Pitt hosts West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium today at 3:30 pm for the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Matlack, Reid, Mumpfield and Louis on Cincinnati, the Brawl and more

Video: Matlack, Reid, Mumpfield and Louis on Cincinnati, the Brawl and more

Nate Matlack, Desmond Reid, Konata Mumpfield and Kyle Louis met the media this week.

 • Chris Peak
Inside the numbers: Snap counts, pressures and more from last week

Inside the numbers: Snap counts, pressures and more from last week

Take a look inside Pitt's defensive performance at Cincinnati with these stats from Pro Football Focus. 

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
The Backyard Brawl, where hate meets respect

The Backyard Brawl, where hate meets respect

The Brawl resonates greatly on the eve of the 107th meeting

 • Jim Hammett

in other news

Pitt comes back to beat WVU

Pitt comes back to beat WVU

FIRST QUARTERWest Virginia won the coin toss and took the ball to open the game. After Jaheim White broke an 11-yard

 • Chris Peak
Gameday: Get ready for the Brawl

Gameday: Get ready for the Brawl

Pitt hosts West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium today at 3:30 pm for the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Matlack, Reid, Mumpfield and Louis on Cincinnati, the Brawl and more

Video: Matlack, Reid, Mumpfield and Louis on Cincinnati, the Brawl and more

Nate Matlack, Desmond Reid, Konata Mumpfield and Kyle Louis met the media this week.

 • Chris Peak
Published Sep 16, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the Brawl
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

On the Monday after an epic comeback in the Backyard Brawl, we're thinking about what happened on Saturday, what it means going forward and more from the win over West Virginia.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement