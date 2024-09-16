The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the Brawl

in other news
in other news
Pitt comes back to beat WVU
FIRST QUARTERWest Virginia won the coin toss and took the ball to open the game. After Jaheim White broke an 11-yard
Gameday: Get ready for the Brawl
Pitt hosts West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium today at 3:30 pm for the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl.
Video: Matlack, Reid, Mumpfield and Louis on Cincinnati, the Brawl and more
Nate Matlack, Desmond Reid, Konata Mumpfield and Kyle Louis met the media this week.
On the Monday after an epic comeback in the Backyard Brawl, we're thinking about what happened on Saturday, what it means going forward and more from the win over West Virginia.
