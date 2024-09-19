PODCAST: A big volleyball win, the Brawl and more

in other news
Slideshow: More photos from the win over West Virginia
Pitt's win over West Virginia was a sight to behold, and here's slideshow of 37 additional photos.
Top-ranked Pitt set to host historic match against rival Penn State
Pitt gets set for huge showdown opposite Penn State
Under the Lights: Heintschel accounts for five touchdowns
Checking on the high school season of Pitt's 2025 recruiting class
The Morning Pitt: One offensive issue, a surprising defensive stat and more
On today's Morning Pitt, we're digging into some numbers on both sides of the ball.
Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday night just as the No. 1 Pitt women's volleyball team beat No. 3 Penn State, and the live show got rolling from there with discussions about volleyball, the Backyard Brawl and a lot more plus comments and questions from Pitt fans.
