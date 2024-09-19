Advertisement

Pitt's win over West Virginia was a sight to behold, and here's slideshow of 37 additional photos.

 Chris Peak
Previewing the Youngstown State Penguins

 Jim Hammett
Top-ranked Pitt set to host historic match against rival Penn State

Top-ranked Pitt set to host historic match against rival Penn State

Pitt gets set for huge showdown opposite Penn State

 Jim Hammett
Published Sep 19, 2024
PODCAST: A big volleyball win, the Brawl and more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday night just as the No. 1 Pitt women's volleyball team beat No. 3 Penn State, and the live show got rolling from there with discussions about volleyball, the Backyard Brawl and a lot more plus comments and questions from Pitt fans.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

