The 3-2-1 Column: A chance to start 4-0

The Pitt Panthers are off to their best start since the 2020 season, following an epic Backyard Brawl win over West Virginia by a score of 38-34. Pitt is sitting on a 3-0 record, and will welcome Youngstown State to Acrisure Stadium tomorrow for a 3:30 kickoff. Pat Narduzzi’s team has a chance to start 4-0, something that has not been done at Pitt since 2000. All that is standing in their way is an FCS opponent, but a familiar one at that. We preview tomorrow’s game with the Penguins, recap last week’s win over the Mountaineers, and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW A bigger win than most Everything that transpired last weekend is what makes college football great. Throw out the records, and just have two rivals lay it all on the line in front of a packed stadium on national TV. The Backyard Brawl is supposed to be crazy, a street fight, and a game with gigantic momentum swings. The 2024 edition was everything it was supposed to be and then some, with Pitt outlasting West Virginia, 38-34, in front of an announced crowd of 66,087 at Acrisure Stadium. Pitt came back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to stun their biggest rival and remain undefeated in the most dramatic of fashions. The Brawl is something that should be revered at this point, because it’s one of the few traditions both Pitt and West Virginia can cling to no matter the circumstances. Whatever college athletics turns into in the next five, 10, 15 years, the Brawl can remain sacred for these two programs. This year’s contest had dramatic moments, epic performances, and created another storied chapter in a historic game. No Pitt fan will soon forget Eli Holstein’s heroic fourth quarter comeback, and every Mountaineer will quiver anytime they recall West Virginia’s defense allowing a 10-point lead evaporate in the final five minutes. Obviously, the body of a work in a season is always greater than one game, but rivalries do mean more, and this one registers a lot of emotions for each side. The Backyard Brawl is the type of game that can kickstart a season if you win, and send it into a tailspin with a defeat. Look no further than 2023. Neither Pitt, nor West Virginia came off looking particularly impressive in that 17-6 slugfest, but the Mountaineers survived it, and finished with nine wins. The result likely saved Neal Brown’s job, too. Pitt went the other way and finished with three wins, with many assistant coaches facing the chopping block after the season. I do not think last Saturday was necessarily a legacy game for Pat Narduzzi, or if his job hinged on it, but a win improved his rivalry record as head coach with the Panthers. He’s now 3-4 in games against Penn State and West Virginia. Neal Brown is just 1-3 in such contests, with losses to Pitt and Penn State to open this current season, and there is a lot more noise around his job security because of it. The outcome of the Brawl might not always dictate the rest of the season, but the vibes around Pitt are much different than the chatter going on in Morgantown today. This game does mean more, and to the victor goes the spoils. The Panthers have a chance to capitalize on some newfound momentum, while West Virginia has other worries. Pitt has to win Saturday The thing is, when you are coming off of a big rivalry win, and you start the season 3-0, and have an FCS opponent waiting in the wings, the expectation is that you simply have to win, dominate, and leave nothing to chance. That is basically what Pitt has to do on Saturday at 3:30. The team simply has to flex their muscles over an FCS team for 60 minutes. That's it. That's the assignment. Youngstown State is 1-2, fresh off of a loss to Duquesne, so there are very few excuses for the Panthers not to handle business with ease. It all sounds simple enough, but there is also a historical dragon that needs to be slayed in this game. Of course, you have probably seen the dubious streak that has been attached to this program for a long time. Pitt has never gone undefeated through non-conference play in its football history. The Panthers remained an independent though the 1990 season before joining the Big East in 1991. There has never been an instance where Pitt has survived non-conference play with an unblemished record, save for the 2020 season when Pitt went 1-0 against Austin Peay. (We’re simply not counting that one) While beating Youngstown State seems like a favorable task for the Panthers, when you attach 30+ years of history to it, then it does give everyone pause and I understand that. Pitt only has one loss to an FCS program in its history, and it came at the hands of Youngstown State back in 2012. Not only that, the Penguins played Pitt tough in 2015, and even took the Panthers to overtime in 2017. So again, Pitt fans are going to be overly cautious about this game because of past history, even if there is no real reason to be worried about this particular matchup. There is a common belief when FBS teams play FCS counterparts, that there can be a built-in sense of overlooking the opponent. When those rare upsets do occur, the larger school is not expecting the opponent to give them a game. But, if there is any power conference team who should not be dismissive of FCS talent, it’s probably the 2024 Pitt Panthers. Given that Pat Narduzzi committed to an offensive attack from a guy like Kade Bell, who came to Pittsburgh for Western Carolina is reason enough, because through three games, this offense is very much working. You also have to consider the three players Bell brought along with him to Pitt, who are all contributing members on this offense. Heck, Desmond Reid is one of the team’s best overall players. I think with all that at play, nobody from Pitt is going to step on the field and take this situation lightly. When it comes down to it, the only way Pitt really and truly loses this game tomorrow is if the Panthers allow for it to happen. There is not much Youngstown State can do to hold an upper hand to Pitt, other than the element of surprise and being inspired to pull an upset. When the two teams line up, Pitt is going to be better at just about every spot on the field, which isn’t breaking any news or anything. It all goes back to taking care of business. Pitt can get the proverbial monkey off its back by winning this game, finishing non-conference play undefeated for a change, and with a real chance to carry some momentum into conference play. There is really no choice, but to win under these circumstances.

Pitt starting to identify stars on defense As a whole, I think Pitt’s defense has a lot of room for improvement. The Panthers have had some impressive stands and big moments in all three wins, but the team is still being plagued some lapses in the run game, a lack of a consistent pass rush from the front four, plus with some other general missed assignments and mistakes. The most encouraging thing in these first three games is that some of the preseason expectations on this side of the ball have held true. The safety play has been solid, the linebackers have flashed star potential, while the cornerbacks have steadily improved each week. Some players on the defensive line have performed well also If all the parts of the defense are starting to flash potential individually, than it stands to reason that this group might put it all together at some point this season, which is the next step for the team's development. It starts with the defensive line first and foremost. I think Pitt is still looking for more consistency up front, but if nothing else, the team is getting that much from Nate Matlack. He leads the ACC in pressures, which is good, but also is getting home enough to make it worthwhile. Matlack has three sacks this season, one in each game. He finished with seven pressures against West Virginia, as it looks like the Kansas State transfer is starting to become more comfortable in this scheme. Pitt needs more consistency beyond Matlack. Sincere Edwards and Jimmy Scott have both made plays this season, but really the question is more with the defensive tackles, as that group is still ironing out its rotation. There is no secret the whole program was excited about the potential of the linebackers this offseason, and that group has lived up to those expectations through three games. You could easily argue Kyle Louis has been the team’s best pound for pound player this season. It’s hard for Pitt to ever really take him off the field, with relentless pursuit and willingness to stick his nose into everything the opposing offense is doing. Louis has 27 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and one interception to start his sophomore campaign. There is also a case to be made that Rasheem Biles has almost been as good as Louis. The sophomore has 25 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and is tied for a team-high with three sacks. As for senior Brandon George, his first year as a starter has probably exceeded most expectations to make this a well-rounded unit. Both Louis and Biles rank among the top 10 players in the ACC in tackles this season. Another player racking up tackles at an insane rate is Donovan McMillon, perhaps the most known commodity for this team coming into the year. He is third in the ACC in tackles with 32 stops, and is coming off of a 13-tackle performance in the Backyard Brawl. It’s early on in this 2024 season, with a lot of football to go, but statistically speaking, Pitt’s defense has at least four early candidates who should be on the radar to make an all-conference team in Matlack, Biles, Louis, and McMillon. Like on offense, star players can mask problems and elevate their teammates. We’re seeing Pitt’s defense starting to foster some standout players, and that’s a good sign for the rest of the group to follow suit over the next nine games.

Courtesy: Pitt Athletics

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE How did they make it look so easy? Make no mistake about it, when it comes to Pitt’s athletic department these days, there is one program that stands above the rest, with the other teams on campus trying to follow their lead. The Pitt volleyball program under the guidance Dan Fisher has become a model of excellence, and one of the very best teams in the nation, in a sport that is exploding with popularity. On Wednesday, Pitt got to showcase what it is all about to the rest of the country, and they put on a heck of a performance with that added spotlight. The No. 1 ranked Panthers hosted No. 3 Penn State in a renewal of a bitter in-state rivalry, but there was no theatrics like the football team’s win in the Backyard Brawl. No, all Pitt did was sweep the Nittany Lions in front of a record crowd north of 11,800 to improve to 7-0 this season. Fisher has had some really good teams, but this looks to be his best one. Pitt has not even lost a set this season, which is absurd enough. But through seven matches, this group appears unstoppable, and despite Pitt being an elite program for several years now, Wednesday felt like a reinforcement that the Panthers have staying power. Actually maybe more than that. This team may very well have put the entire country on notice that they are the clear favorites to win the national championship this season. But, how did Pitt make it look so easy in a match against one of the other top teams in the country? I’m not a volleyball expert, but this one seems simple, the Panthers have better players. Olivia Babcock and Torrey Stafford form as lethal of a 1-2 punch as Pitt has ever had, and the scary thing is, they are both sophomores. The pair combined for 30 of the team’s 52 kills in the sweep of Penn State. There was really no answer for their power or athleticism on Wednesday, and most teams won’t have an answer for it either. During this run of brilliance, Pitt has proven itself to be one of the nation’s elite volleyball programs. The Panthers have played in three straight Final 4s and have collected five ACC titles since 2017. The team is always a threat to make a run in the tournament, but at certain point, there is an expectation to take it further and I think that's where the Panthers find themselves these days. Pitt has certainly been capable of winning a national championship over the past 4-5 years, but this season is the year they have everything in place to finally reach that promised land. Not everything will come as easy as it did on Wednesday, or maybe it will. Pitt might just be that good this year. Is Eli Holstein really this good? Is this real? Is all of this actually happening? Pitt has arguably the best freshman quarterback in the country right now. Actually, is it even arguable? There was no denying Eli Holstein came to Pitt with some high pedigree, as a former four-star prospect in the class of 2023. Even with that high of a high school ranking, it's hard to put into words what he has done in three games this season. He has had one of the most brilliant starts to a college career as one could have and the Alabama transfer is looking like quite the find for the Panthers. Holstein has engineered two gritty, fourth-quarter comebacks in the past two weeks, over a pair of rivals no less. The freshman quarterback has a chance to lead Pitt to its best start in over 20 years with a win tomorrow, and he finds himself is in the top ten in most major statistical categories for a quarterback nationally. You know, just a modest introduction to college football for a redshirt freshman. It’s hard not to be impressed by what he has done through three games, but he keeps delivering in crunch time and has captivated the Pitt fan base for the type of player he could be for years to come. (Yea, yea I know) Holstein is a special talent and he is the one driving this 3-0 start, and has helped bring on new expectations for this team once it gets into conference play. The burning question for many, is this for real? Is he really this good? I think the next nine games will help get to the bottom of that question, but if these first three games are any indication, then I think we may already know the answer. It would be tough to post a 300+ yards and three touchdowns every game on accident. It’s also not dumb luck to overcome two double-digit deficits in the second half in consecutive weeks. Bad quarterbacks don’t really lead those kind of drives, and certainly not more than once. Holstein has been named ACC Rookie of the Week every Monday of this season to date. He was the ACC Quarterback of the Week following the West Virginia game. The redshirt freshman has 936 yards, good for third in the league, and ninth nationally. These numbers do not feel like a mirage, and also look to be sustainable with the crafty Kade Bell calling the offense, and a talented group of playmakers surrounding him. Holstein has shown off his youth at times with some slow starts for Pitt’s offense in each of the last two weeks, but when his back is up against the wall, he somehow, almost astonishingly, corrects his errors in real time to crush the soul’s of opposing teams.