{{ timeAgo('2022-09-10 10:34:55 -0500') }}

Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Tennessee

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt will host Tennessee for a 3:30 kickoff at Acrisure Stadium today. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

- Week Two depth chart: Little movement after the Brawl

- How Pitt used the Delta package In the season opener

- Morgan saved his best for the Brawl

- Sunday thoughts: Slovis, Hammond, the ACC and more from the weekend

- Video: Narduzzi recaps the Brawl and previews Tennessee

- Narduzzi: "Chapter 1 Is closed"

- Ten takeaways: What stood out In Narduzzi's weekly press conference

- Inside the numbers: Run defense, snap breakdowns and more

- The Morning Pitt: Where Slovis can improve, a look at the Coastal and more

- The Morning Pitt: Why Is Pat Narduzzi so angry?

- The Morning Pitt: The most interesting thing anyone said this week

- The Morning Pitt: How big Is this game? Plus an inside look at the Vols

- The Morning Pitt: Big opportunities, recruiting news and more

- Devonshire grabs ACC DB of the Week honors

- Film review: What worked and what didn't for Pitt's offense vs. WVU

- Film review: The issues for Pitt's defense against WVU

- Pitt OL coach Borbely: "We have to do a better job"

- PODCAST: Ticking down to Tennessee

- Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Tennessee

- Narduzzi talks Tennessee, tempo and more on Thursday

- Recruiting rundown: Visitors for the Tennessee game

- The 3-2-1 Column: Moving from the Brawl to another huge game

- Pitt OL frustrated with play, eager to show improvement

- Behind Enemy Lines: A closer look at Tennessee

