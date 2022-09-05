Week Two depth chart: Little movement after the Brawl
Pitt released its Week Two depth chart on Monday. Here's a breakdown of the latest depth chart.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kedon Slovis
|
Nick Patti
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Israel Abanikanda OR
|
Rodney Hammond
|
Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Jaylon Barden
|
WR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Jaden Bradley
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Myles Alston
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Kyi Wright OR
|
Karter Johnson
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Branson Taylor
|
LG
|
Marcus Minor
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
C
|
Owen Drexel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Matt Goncalves
|
Jason Collier
The coaches made one change to the offensive depth chart from Week One when they added an “OR” between starting running backs Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond. That reflects Hammond’s standout performance in the Backyard Brawl, when he rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and added another 53 yards on two receptions, while Abanikanda finished with 15 yards on eight rushing attempts and 24 yards and a touchdown on his lone catch.
Hammond was the better back last Thursday night, but he also left the game near the end with a lower-leg injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game, putting his status for this weekend’s game against Tennessee in question.
Otherwise, the coaches maintained the status quo on the depth chart - including right tackle, where Gabe Houy is the listed starter ahead of Matt Goncalves and Jason Collier, even though Houy did not play against West Virginia and when Goncalves was taken out late in the game, he was replaced by Branson Taylor (the listed backup at left tackle).
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Dayon Hayes OR
|
Nate Temple
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson OR
|
David Green
|
Deandre Jules
|
DT
|
Calijah Kancey
|
Tyler Bentley
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
John Morgan
|
Star
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Solomon DeShields
|
MLB
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Shayne Simon
|
Tylar Wiltz
|
CB
|
A.J. Woods
|
Rashad Battle
|
Ryland Gandy
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Noah Biglow
|
FS
|
Erick Hallett
|
P.J. O'Brien
|
SS
|
Brandon Hill
|
Judson Tallandier OR
|
Javon McIntyre
The staff didn’t make any changes to the defensive two-deep, despite some inconsistencies that showed up with what actually happened on the field.
Brandon George, for instance, was listed as the backup middle linebacker last week but did not suit up after being limited in the latter weeks of training camp due to injury. George’s status for this week’s game is unknown, but he continues to be listed as the No. 2 middle linebacker.
At the outside linebacker positions, Solomon DeShields is listed as the backup Star behind Bangally Kamara and Tylar Wiltz is listed behind Shayne Simon at Money. But in Thursday’s game, DeShields replaced Simon for a snap and Wiltz subbed in for Kamara for his two plays on defense.
The coaches also kept A.J. Woods listed as a starting cornerback, despite Woods not appearing in the Backyard Brawl after the first two drives of the second quarter.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton
|
P
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Vincent Davis
|
PR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton