The coaches made one change to the offensive depth chart from Week One when they added an “OR” between starting running backs Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond. That reflects Hammond’s standout performance in the Backyard Brawl, when he rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and added another 53 yards on two receptions, while Abanikanda finished with 15 yards on eight rushing attempts and 24 yards and a touchdown on his lone catch.

Hammond was the better back last Thursday night, but he also left the game near the end with a lower-leg injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game, putting his status for this weekend’s game against Tennessee in question.

Otherwise, the coaches maintained the status quo on the depth chart - including right tackle, where Gabe Houy is the listed starter ahead of Matt Goncalves and Jason Collier, even though Houy did not play against West Virginia and when Goncalves was taken out late in the game, he was replaced by Branson Taylor (the listed backup at left tackle).