News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-05 12:57:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Week Two depth chart: Little movement after the Brawl

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt released its Week Two depth chart on Monday. Here's a breakdown of the latest depth chart.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kedon Slovis

Nick Patti

Nate Yarnell

RB

Israel Abanikanda OR

Rodney Hammond

Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Jaylon Barden

WR

Jared Wayne

Jaden Bradley

WR

Bub Means

Myles Alston

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Kyi Wright OR

Karter Johnson

LT

Carter Warren

Branson Taylor

LG

Marcus Minor

Ryan Jacoby

C

Owen Drexel

Terrence Moore

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Gabe Houy

Matt Goncalves

Jason Collier

The coaches made one change to the offensive depth chart from Week One when they added an “OR” between starting running backs Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond. That reflects Hammond’s standout performance in the Backyard Brawl, when he rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and added another 53 yards on two receptions, while Abanikanda finished with 15 yards on eight rushing attempts and 24 yards and a touchdown on his lone catch.

Hammond was the better back last Thursday night, but he also left the game near the end with a lower-leg injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game, putting his status for this weekend’s game against Tennessee in question.

Otherwise, the coaches maintained the status quo on the depth chart - including right tackle, where Gabe Houy is the listed starter ahead of Matt Goncalves and Jason Collier, even though Houy did not play against West Virginia and when Goncalves was taken out late in the game, he was replaced by Branson Taylor (the listed backup at left tackle).

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Habakkuk Baldonado

Dayon Hayes OR

Nate Temple

DT

Devin Danielson OR

David Green

Deandre Jules

DT

Calijah Kancey

Tyler Bentley

DE

Deslin Alexandre

John Morgan

Star

Bangally Kamara

Solomon DeShields

MLB

SirVocea Dennis

Brandon George

Money

Shayne Simon

Tylar Wiltz

CB

A.J. Woods

Rashad Battle

Ryland Gandy

CB

Marquis Williams

M.J. Devonshire

Noah Biglow

FS

Erick Hallett

P.J. O'Brien

SS

Brandon Hill

Judson Tallandier OR

Javon McIntyre

The staff didn’t make any changes to the defensive two-deep, despite some inconsistencies that showed up with what actually happened on the field.

Brandon George, for instance, was listed as the backup middle linebacker last week but did not suit up after being limited in the latter weeks of training camp due to injury. George’s status for this week’s game is unknown, but he continues to be listed as the No. 2 middle linebacker.

At the outside linebacker positions, Solomon DeShields is listed as the backup Star behind Bangally Kamara and Tylar Wiltz is listed behind Shayne Simon at Money. But in Thursday’s game, DeShields replaced Simon for a snap and Wiltz subbed in for Kamara for his two plays on defense.

The coaches also kept A.J. Woods listed as a starting cornerback, despite Woods not appearing in the Backyard Brawl after the first two drives of the second quarter.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton

P

Sam Vander Haar

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Sam Vander Haar

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

Israel Abanikanda

Vincent Davis

PR

Konata Mumpfield

M.J. Devonshire

Jaylon Barden

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}