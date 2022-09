On the first Morning Pitt of the new week, we're talking about the biggest questions facing Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt staff entering the second week of the season. Where does Kedon Slovis need to improve the most? What else does the staff need to focus on this week? Plus, what happened around the Coastal and what do we expect from this week's Associated Press poll? All that and more on today's Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.