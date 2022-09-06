There was no bigger hero than MJ Devonshire in Pitt's 38-31 win over West Virginia on Thursday night. On Tuesday, Devonshire received credit for his performance by being named the ACC Defensive Back of the week. Devonshire recorded three tackles, broke up two passes, and returned an interception 56 yards to break a 31-all tie late in the fourth quarter in the return of the Backyard Brawl.

“That guy was running,” Pat Narduzzi said of Devonshire’s game-changing play in the postgame press conference. “He was fast. That was one of the nicer ones I've seen, and that was a big-time play. He wasn't going to be denied.”

Devonshire did not start Thursday's game, but came into the 2022 season with the expectation of being a regular contributor in the Pitt secondary. He entered the game and played a significant role after the first quarter. Devonshire appeared in 13 games in 2021 as a reserve corner and finished with 18 tackles and one interception.

The star of Pitt's win over West Virginia is a native of Aliquippa. Coming out of high school, he was considered a four-star recruit. He was an all-state player known for his defensive backs skills and also noted as a well-regarded punt returner. Devonshire flashed those return skills during his 56-yard catch and run in a clutch moment of the game.

Out of high school Devonshire initially chose to play for Kentucky, but wanted to get back closer to Aliquippa to play for his hometown college program. He said he envisioned making plays like that all week leading up to the game with the Mountaineers.

“This is why I came back to Pitt, to do things in this type of game,” Devonshire said in the postgame. "This is the greatest rivalry in college football and I just did something crazy.”

Pitt starting cornerback AJ Woods started the game initially, but left in the first half and did not return. Given Devonshire's play on Thursday, he has a chance to have a bigger impact in Pitt's game this weekend against Tennessee.