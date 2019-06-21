It was a busy week for Pitt, as last weekend's official visits turned into a half-dozen commitments and the coaches geared up for their second official visit weekend.

In case you missed anything, here's a rundown of everything that happened in the last week.

THE COMMITS

The Pitt coaches hosted 22 recruits over the weekend, and six of those 22 decided to commit to the Panthers.

That group included Akron linebacker Bangally Kamara, who turned down a host of Big Ten offers to commit to Pitt.

Kamara: "This is where I wanted to be"

Kamara put in a strong performance at the Rivals camp in Cincinnati; here are video highlights from his performance there.

Quick look: Pitt commit Kamara at the Rivals camp

Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looked at Kamara's junior film to see what stands out about the Akron linebacker.

Film review: Bangally Kamara

His commitment was followed by another linebacker. This one was Solomon DeShields from New Jersey, who picked the Panthers with an eye on the NFL.

DeShields finds "the best route" at Pitt

DeShields looks like a steal, and here's a breakdown of what he shows on film.

Film review: Solomon DeShields

Pitt landed a defensive end from Florida on Sunday in Emmanuel Belgrave, who was sold on a lot of things the Panthers have to offer.

Belgrave "aiming for greatness" after Pitt commitment

What does Belgrave show on film? Here's the breakdown.

Film review: Emmanuel Belgrave

Pitt also landed two defensive backs from Georgia on the official visit weekend. The first to announce his verbal pledge was cornerback Tee Denson.

Denson is "locked in with Pitt"

Then came College Park cornerback Hunter Sellers, who said the biggest impact from the visit was made by Pitt's current players.

One element sold Sellers on Pitt

And on Wednesday, the Panthers added an offensive skill player to the class in Florida running back Henry Parrish. Like Sellers, Parrish liked what he heard and saw from the current Panthers.

Parrish finds a "brotherhood" at Pitt

THE OFFICIAL VISITORS

Not all of the recruits who visited last weekend committed, of course, but Pitt did well with those prospects as well.

Branson Taylor, for instance, is one of the Panthers' top offensive line prospects, and the Ohio standout was high on what he saw.

Taylor: "I liked it a lot"

Devin Hightower also came from Ohio, and the linebacker prospect seemed to think highly of the Panthers when he left.

Hightower: "I could definitely see myself going there"

And cornerback Sammy Anderson was another Ohio prospect to visit last week. He already liked Pitt, but the weekend in town only helped.

Official visit helps Pitt with Anderson

Two running backs visited Pitt last weekend; Henry Parrish committed a few days after the visit, but while Israel Abanikanda left without committing, he's still quite high on the Panthers.

Abanikanda on Pitt visit: "It was amazing"

Pitt commit Jaylon Barden took his official visit last weekend, but since he was already committed, he was able to relax and enjoy a weekend in Pittsburgh.

Barden returns to Pitt for official visit

Bryan Robinson was one of the two four-star prospects to visit Pitt last weekend, and while he's still sorting out his recruitment, the Panthers are in strong shape.

Four-star WR has Pitt in the top five

THIS WEEKEND

The Pitt coaches had a quick turnaround from last weekend's official visits, as this week's group of 10 visitors arrived on Thursday. The visit will feature four recruits ranked as four-star prospects, two top local targets and four other priority targets. Here's the rundown.

Official visit preview: Who will be in town this weekend?

AND MORE

On Wednesday night, Pitt formally dedicated the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center

Donald's connection to Pitt gets more permanent

And here's video of Donald talking about the honor.

Video: Donald's dedication

Finally, incoming Pitt freshman defensive end Bryce Nelms made quite an impact on his high school and his community this spring.

A special honor for Nelms